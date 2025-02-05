The Novitec 296 GTS N-Largo: Ferrari 296 GTS Transformed

The Novitec 296 GTS is a groundbreaking customization project that takes the already impressive Ferrari 296 GTS to new heights of performance and design. Developed by the renowned German automotive specialist Vittorio Strosek, this limited-edition widebody supercar is a testament to NOVITEC’s expertise in automotive refinement. The N-LARGO combines state-of-the-art aerodynamics, lightweight carbon components, and a formidable hybrid system that delivers an astonishing output of up to 638 kW / 868 hp. The vehicle’s aggressive stance and carefully crafted aerodynamic enhancements set it apart as a true masterpiece in the world of high-performance automobiles.

The widebody design of the Novitec 296 GTS is not merely an aesthetic choice; it plays a crucial role in enhancing the car’s aerodynamic efficiency. The carbon fiber body kit, which has been painstakingly sculpted and rigorously tested in a wind tunnel, ensures optimal downforce and stability even at extreme speeds. Every element of the N-LARGO’s exterior, from the front fascia with its exposed-structure carbon lip spoiler to the rear ducktail spoiler, has been carefully engineered to achieve the perfect balance between form and function. The result is a vehicle that not only looks stunning but also performs at an exceptional level.

Precision Engineering and Customization

One of the hallmarks of the NOVITEC N-LARGO is its attention to detail and the extensive customization options available to buyers. The company understands that each client has unique preferences and requirements, and they strive to accommodate these needs through a wide range of bespoke features. From the interior design, which can be tailored using premium materials such as Alcantara and leather in any desired color, to the advanced exhaust systems that enhance both performance and sound, NOVITEC ensures that every aspect of the vehicle is crafted to the owner’s exact specifications.

The Novitec 296 GTS high-tech wheels are another example of NOVITEC’s commitment to precision engineering. Designed in collaboration with Vossen, the custom NOVITEC NF11 NL forged wheels are available in 21-inch sizes for the front and 22-inch sizes for the rear, accentuating the car’s distinctive wedge-shaped profile. These wheels are not only visually striking but also contribute to improved handling and grip, thanks to their lightweight construction and paired high-performance tires.

Suspension and Performance Upgrades

To further enhance the N-LARGO’s performance capabilities, NOVITEC has implemented a range of suspension and engine upgrades. The vehicle is equipped with sports springs that lower the ride height by 35 millimeters, improving its overall stability and aerodynamics. For added convenience, an optional front lift system allows the front end to be raised by 40 millimeters at the touch of a button, making it easier to navigate obstacles such as speed bumps or steep inclines.

Under the hood, the N-LARGO’s twin-turbo V6 hybrid system has been carefully tuned to deliver an astounding output of 638 kW / 868 hp. This significant increase in power, combined with the vehicle’s aerodynamic enhancements and lightweight components, results in a driving experience that is both exhilarating and unparalleled. The high-performance stainless steel or INCONEL exhaust system, with its optional 999 fine gold plating, not only boosts performance but also creates a distinctive and captivating sound that complements the car’s aggressive appearance.

Exclusivity and Availability

The Novitec 296 GTS is a highly exclusive offering, with limited production numbers to ensure its rarity and desirability among Ferrari enthusiasts. The customization package is available for both the Ferrari 296 GTS and its fixed-roof counterpart, the 296 GTB, allowing buyers to choose the variant that best suits their preferences. Pricing details for the N-LARGO are available upon request, and interested parties are encouraged to contact NOVITEC directly to discuss availability and further customization options.

Explore More Customization Options

While the NOVITEC N-LARGO is undoubtedly an exceptional showcase of automotive customization, it is just one example of the company’s extensive expertise. NOVITEC offers a wide range of customization options for various high-performance vehicles, ensuring that each client can create a truly unique and personalized driving experience. From bespoke interior designs to advanced performance upgrades, NOVITEC’s team of skilled engineers and craftsmen work tirelessly to deliver the highest level of quality and customer satisfaction.

In conclusion, the NOVITEC N-LARGO represents a new era of Ferrari 296 GTS performance and customization. With its innovative aerodynamics, precision engineering, and extensive customization options, this limited-edition widebody supercar is a testament to NOVITEC’s unwavering commitment to automotive excellence. For those seeking the ultimate driving experience and a vehicle that truly stands out from the crowd, the N-LARGO is an unrivaled choice that promises to deliver an unforgettable combination of style, performance, and exclusivity.

Source Novitec



