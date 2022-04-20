Ferrari 296 GTS gets official

Ferrari has unveiled its latest supercar, the Ferrari 296 GTS which is basically a convertible version of the 296 GTB.

The new Ferrari 296 GTS is a hybrid with 819 horsepower and it features a 3.0 litre twin-turbo petrol engine that produces 654 horsepower along with an electric motor that produces 164 horsepower.

The Ferrari 296 GTS, the evolution of Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined two-seater berlinetta spider concept, is powered by the new 120° V6 engine coupled with a plug-in (PHEV) electric motor that debuted on the 296 GTB, which unleashes a massive 830 cv in total. The car thus redefines the whole concept of fun behind the wheel, guaranteeing pure emotions not just when it is being pushed to its limits, but also in day-to-day driving situations.

The changes made for the Ferrari 296 GTS further emphasise the clean, sophisticated lines of the 296 GTB. When the top is down, it is the peerlessly elegant epitome of the open-air hybrid concept. Its unprecedented architecture for a spider, in fact, opens a whole new chapter in the marque’s story. The designers’ goal of retaining the 296 GTB’s main characteristics required a period of meticulous analysis of the dimensions of its technical components. There was a clear focus on minimising the impact of any modifications on the exterior bodywork and also on introducing a clear, instantly recognisable theme that would encapsulate the complexity of the design whilst translating it into accomplished linear forms

You can find out more information about the new Ferrari 296 GTS over at the Ferrari website at the link below.

Source Ferrari

