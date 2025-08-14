The NEW DS N°4 is Finally Here, Starting at Just £32,200

The DS N°4 is set to redefine the premium hatchback segment with its avant-garde design, innovative technology, and versatile powertrain options. This groundbreaking model from DS Automobiles offers a choice of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric E-TENSE variants, catering to the diverse needs of modern drivers. With prices starting at just £32,200 OTR for the PALLAS+ Hybrid, the DS N°4 seamlessly combines luxury and affordability, making it a standout choice in its class. The vehicle’s sleek lines, premium materials, and advanced features showcase the brand’s commitment to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and innovation.

Performance and Powertrain Options

The DS N°4 features an impressive range of powertrains, ensuring that there is an option to suit every driving style and requirement. The fully electric E-TENSE variant is a true catalyst, delivering an impressive range of up to 279 miles on a single charge. This eco-friendly option is perfect for those seeking to reduce their carbon footprint without compromising on performance or style. The E-TENSE can be recharged from 20-80% in under 30 minutes using a 100kW public charger, making it incredibly convenient for long-distance travel.

For drivers who prefer a balance of efficiency and performance, the plug-in hybrid variant of the DS N°4 is an excellent choice. This model combines a 180hp petrol engine with a 110hp electric motor, offering a combined output of 225hp and a 50-mile electric-only range. The plug-in hybrid is ideal for those who frequently travel short distances in urban environments but also require the flexibility of a petrol engine for longer journeys.

The hybrid variant of the DS N°4 features a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 21kW electric motor, making it perfect for urban driving. This powertrain offers a smooth and efficient driving experience, with the electric motor providing instant torque and the petrol engine delivering excellent fuel economy.

Pricing and Availability

The DS N°4 is available in four well-appointed trim levels: PALLAS, PALLAS+, ÉTOILE, and ÉTOILE NAPPA. Each trim level offers a unique combination of features and materials, allowing customers to choose the perfect configuration to suit their preferences and budget. Pricing for the DS N°4 starts at £32,200 OTR for the PALLAS+ Hybrid, representing excellent value for money in the premium hatchback segment. The fully electric E-TENSE models begin at £36,995 OTR, offering an affordable entry point into the world of electric mobility.

To further enhance the driving experience, customers can choose from a variety of optional packs, including the Comfort Pack and the Absolute Tech Pack. These packs add a range of advanced features, such as heated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a state-of-the-art infotainment system, allowing drivers to customize their DS N°4 to their exact specifications.

The DS N°4 is available to order now, with the first deliveries expected in Q4 2025. This highly anticipated model is set to make a significant impact on the premium hatchback market, offering a compelling combination of style, performance, and innovation.

Specifications

Powertrain Options: Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid, 100% Electric E-TENSE

Electric Range: Up to 279 miles (E-TENSE), 50 miles (Plug-in Hybrid)

Up to 279 miles (E-TENSE), 50 miles (Plug-in Hybrid) Trim Levels: PALLAS, PALLAS+, ÉTOILE, ÉTOILE NAPPA

PALLAS, PALLAS+, ÉTOILE, ÉTOILE NAPPA Starting Price: £32,200 OTR (PALLAS+ Hybrid)

£32,200 OTR (PALLAS+ Hybrid) Charging Time: 20-80% in under 30 minutes (E-TENSE with 100kW charger)

20-80% in under 30 minutes (E-TENSE with 100kW charger) Interior Features: Diamond tungsten fabric, Alcantara®, Criollo Brown Nappa leather (trim-specific)

Diamond tungsten fabric, Alcantara®, Criollo Brown Nappa leather (trim-specific) Optional Packs: Comfort Pack, Absolute Tech Pack

Comfort Pack, Absolute Tech Pack Paint Options: Night Flight (standard), Pearl White, Crystal Pearl, Perla Nera Black, Cashmere

Explore More from DS Automobiles

Beyond the DS N°4, DS Automobiles offers a range of premium vehicles that combine French craftsmanship with innovative technology. From the luxurious DS 7 SUV, which offers a spacious and refined interior, to the innovative DS 3 E-TENSE, a compact electric vehicle perfect for urban environments, there’s a model to suit every lifestyle. The brand’s commitment to excellence is evident in every vehicle, with premium materials, advanced technology, and stunning design features setting DS Automobiles apart from the competition. Explore the full lineup to find the perfect vehicle for your needs, whether you prioritize performance, efficiency, or pure luxury. With DS Automobiles, you can expect an unparalleled driving experience that combines the best of French elegance and innovation.

