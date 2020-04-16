The new Apple iPhone SE gets a promo video

Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE was made official yesterday, the device is now Apple’s cheapest iPhone with a price of just $399.

The handset shares the same design to the iPhone 8, although it comes with different hardware inside, this includes the same Apple A13 Bionic processor that is used in the iPhone 11.

Apple has now released a promo video of their new entry level iPhone, the handset comes in three colors, Black, White and Product (RED).

The handset also comes with 3GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of storage, it features a 7 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and a 12 megapixel rear camera.

It also come with a 4.7 inch display that features a resolution of 1334 x 750 and it comes with Apple’s Touch ID and a home button.

