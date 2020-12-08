The Lunaz electrified Range Rover starts at £245,000

Lunaz first turned its hand to electrifying classic Jaguar, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce luxury vehicles. Those rides were extremely expensive but were electrified works of art. The company has now announced that it is producing electrified versions of classic Range Rover vehicles.

Pricing for the vehicles start at £245,000, and specifications for the electric powertrain, such as performance and driving range, are a mystery. But we do know is that the classic Range Rover vehicles are stripped down to bare metal and completely restored. There are three choices for potential buyers to decide on.

There is a Town or Country specification along with a Safari Specification convertible. Town versions focus on passenger and driver comfort and can be built with a bar for the rear-seat occupant. Country versions add four-wheel drive, updated suspension, anti-roll bars, and updated brakes for off-road capability. Vehicles also get various digital screens inside and a new infotainment system. Only 50 examples will be built.

