The Little Car Company Ferrari Testa Rossa J revealed

The Little Car Company has teamed up with various automotive manufacturers to make significantly smaller versions of some iconic sports cars. The company’s latest Junior Car is based on the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa. The little car, like its predecessors, is an electric vehicle offering four driving modes.

The car is a 75 percent scale reproduction of the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, called the Ferrari Testa Rossa J. Rather than an internal combustion engine, the little car is electric and has between 10 and 12 kW of power. It measures 3.1 x 1.1 x 0.7 meters.

Its driving modes include novice, comfort, support, and race. It has an estimated top speed of over 60 km/h. The Little Car Company says it will build only 299 units, and the car is an official Ferrari product. Each aspect of the car is handbuilt, and buyers can choose from historic liveries, personalized deliveries, or create their own original design. Pricing is a mystery.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals