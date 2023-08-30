The Killer Netflix film starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton

In the world of neo-noir thrillers, David Fincher’s highly anticipated Netflix film, The Killer, is creating a buzz. The first trailer reveals Michael Fassbender in a riveting role as an assassin whose life is spiralling out of control. This gripping narrative is based on Alexis Nolent’s French graphic novel series, brought to life by the scriptwriting prowess of Andrew Kevin Walker, known for his work on “Seven.”

Fassbender’s character, an unnamed assassin, finds himself in a precarious situation following a near miss. He is not only at odds with his employers but also wrestling with his own psyche. The actor has expressed that the film was a “full-on shoot,” but also a “great privilege and honour” to collaborate with Fincher. Adding to the star-studded cast is Tilda Swinton, whose role in the film is eagerly awaited by fans.

The Killer film starring Michael Fassbender

Fincher, the acclaimed director behind “Zodiac” and “Gone Girl,” is making a triumphant return to the thriller genre with “The Killer.” Interestingly, Fincher’s interest in this project dates back to 2007, with Brad Pitt once slated to star in the film.

“The Killer” is set to make its debut at the Venice Film Festival, which begins this week. Following a brief theatrical release in October, the film will be available on Netflix in November. This comes on the heels of Fincher’s previous Netflix film, “Mank,” which won two Oscars in 2021 and received nominations for eight others.

With its intriguing plot, stellar cast, and Fincher’s proven track record, “The Killer” promises to be a thrilling addition to Netflix’s roster of films. As the countdown to its release begins, audiences worldwide are eagerly anticipating what promises to be a cinematic masterpiece.

Source : Netflix



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals