The Insider’s Guide to iOS 18: Hidden Features Exposed

The new iOS 18 software comes with a range of new features, many Apple detailed at WWDC and many more which we did not hear about, the video below from iReviews gives us some more information on a range of hidden features coming to the iPhone in this update. iOS 18 introduces a groundbreaking feature called “Sound Actions” that transforms the way you interact with your device. This innovative functionality allows you to control your iPhone or iPad using specific sounds, offering a new level of accessibility and convenience. Sound Actions seamlessly integrates sound-based commands into your daily device usage, allowing you to perform various tasks hands-free.

Transforming Device Interaction with Sound Actions

With Sound Actions, you can now use designated sounds to trigger specific actions on your device. This feature is particularly useful when your hands are occupied or in situations where touching your device is not ideal, such as in sterile environments. By simply making a specific sound, you can effortlessly control your iPhone or iPad, streamlining your device interaction.

One of the standout functions of Sound Actions is the ability to **invoke the Control Center** using sound triggers. For instance, making a “shh” sound or a distinct click can instantly bring up the Control Center, granting you quick access to essential controls without the need for physical touch. This hands-free approach enhances accessibility and provides a convenient way to manage your device settings on the go.

Enhancing Security and Convenience with Sound-Triggered Locking

In addition to Control Center invocation, Sound Actions also introduces a **sound-triggered locking** feature. By making a designated sound, you can securely lock your device, ensuring its protection while offering a swift and effortless way to safeguard your data. This functionality combines enhanced security measures with the convenience of hands-free operation, making it an invaluable addition to iOS 18.

Customizing Sound Actions to Your Preferences

To take advantage of Sound Actions, you can easily configure the feature through the Accessibility settings on your device. Simply navigate to **Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Sound Actions** to enable and customize the functionality according to your preferences. The configuration process is intuitive and user-friendly, allowing you to set up sound-based controls effortlessly.

iOS 18 offers a diverse range of sound options to serve as triggers for Sound Actions. These include:

Clicks

“Oh” sound

“Shh” sound

This variety ensures that you can choose the most comfortable and natural sounds for your specific commands, tailoring the feature to your individual needs and preferences.

Assigning Actions to Sounds for Personalized Control

One of the key advantages of Sound Actions is the ability to **assign specific actions to different sounds**. This level of customization allows you to create a personalized control scheme that suits your unique requirements. You can assign sounds to trigger various actions, such as:

System actions (e.g., activating Siri, taking a screenshot)

Accessibility features

Scrolling gestures

Shortcuts

For example, you can set a specific sound to initiate a scroll through a webpage, allowing hands-free navigation. The possibilities are vast, empowering you to tailor Sound Actions to your specific workflow and accessibility needs.

Mastering Sound Commands with Guided Learning

To ensure accurate recognition of your sound commands, iOS 18 includes a **learning component** that guides you on how to make the sounds correctly. This user-friendly learning process helps you master the sound commands effectively, minimizing errors and enhancing the overall user experience. With clear instructions and feedback, you can quickly become proficient in using Sound Actions to control your device.

The Future of Sound Actions in iOS

Currently, Sound Actions is available in the **iOS 18 beta release**, showcasing Apple’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of accessibility and user experience. As with any beta feature, Sound Actions is subject to ongoing improvements based on valuable user feedback. Future updates are expected to refine its functionality, reliability, and integration within the iOS ecosystem, solidifying its position as a groundbreaking addition to the platform.

Sound Actions in iOS 18 represents a significant leap forward in device control and accessibility. By harnessing the power of sound-based commands, Apple has opened up new possibilities for users to interact with their devices more intuitively and efficiently. As Sound Actions continues to evolve and mature, it has the potential to become an indispensable feature for iOS users, transforming the way we engage with our iPhones and iPads.

With its focus on accessibility, convenience, and customization, Sound Actions exemplifies Apple’s dedication to creating innovative solutions that cater to the diverse needs of its user base. As iOS 18 makes its way to the public release, Sound Actions is poised to be a catalyst, setting a new standard for device interaction and empowering users with a more seamless and hands-free experience.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals