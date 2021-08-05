The Free Alternative of Recuva – Free iBeesoft Data Recovery

Sponsored

About Recuva

Recuva is an undeletion application, designed for windows operating system. It is offered as a freemium software by developer Piriform. It can undelete files that are marked for deletion. Usually these files are in disk areas which are free spaces. With this software you can recover files that you delete from external and internal hard drives. What’s more, the software can help delete files from memory cards, USB flash drives, portable media players and their storage mediums. It has a wide and expansive file support system.

It is considered effective for salvaging or undeleting files that have been deleted or recycled in the past. The program works with NTFS, exFAT, FAT file systems that are common in Windows. With it you can discover the structure of a lost directory and rename files. With the version 1.5.3 of the software you can recover files from different file systems in Linux as well.

About iBeesoft Data Recovery

This is a data recovery software that is also a freemium application. It can help retrieve lost or deleted documents, videos, photos, and files from different storage devices. With the free version, you can recover data up to 1 GB. It can help retrieve data from a digital camera, USB, memory card and hard drive of your computer.

Even if you are a beginner, it can help users to retrieve lost files, simply by following steps given in the software. There are simply three steps to follow when you wish to recover deleted files or from a formatted drive. There are two scan modes it offers, the quick scan and deep scan, for recovering lost files in a fast manner. In order to guarantee correction and recovery quality, the software interface allows users to preview or even search out specific data by file type or file name.

Comparison between iBeesoft with Recuva

Those who wish to choose a data recovery software can compare features of both Recuva and iBeesoft to take a decision as to which application would work best:

iBeesoft Recuva It has a free and paid version. It is also a freemium application. Free version offers quick and deep scan modes as well. Free version’s scan results are limited compared to the professional version. Quick scan takes few minutes but deep scan mode can take some time. The time depends on the disk size. Scan speed differs from 25 MB/sec to 13 MB/sec. It promises 100% data recovery from SSD as well as HDD. You can use it to recover data from raw drives, memory cards, USB drives, and other storage devices. Recuva cannot retrieve overwritten files or those that are securely deleted using a PC Mac cleaner software. Works on iOS, Android, and Windows OS. There are versions for iOS, Android, and Windows. It offers a free version and comes at a price of $45.99 for a single license; the price is higher for using on several devices. It has a free version as well as offers a professional version at $19.95. 3.6 version of the software is portable and can be securely saved on a USB. There is a portable version of this software that can be securely carried on a USB drive. The software is updated regularly. Recuva is an old software since updates were last published in 2016.

How to Recover Data with iBeesoft Data Recovery?

Steps to follow are easy when you wish to recover data using iBeesoft. No matter what kind of data recovery you require, this software can conduct scans easily and help you retrieve data from your PC as well as from different storage devices.

Steps to recover data with this software are as follows:

Start by installing the software on your Mac or Windows PC.

Once it is installed, run the software interface.

It will prompt you to select the file type you wish to recover.

You can run a quick or deep scan of your PC or connected devices.

Results of the scan process are shown; you can preview the files before you ask for retrieval.

Once you choose the files you wish to retrieve you can choose the location where you wish to save the same.

This tool is effective to recover data from different sources. For instance, if you used Shift+Delete to delete items from your system before you created a backup then such files can be recovered with this application. Other instances such as clearing the recycle bin, unexpectedly formatting the hard drive, partition, or storage media can also lead to file losses. Also, partitions that are lost or hidden, accidentally deleted, repartitioned can be recovered as well.

The software can also assist in recovering RAW file systems or table damage. It can be useful for recovering data from corrupted or inaccessible drives. It can help recover files such as videos, graphics, photos, documents, email. It can recover file systems of different configurations such as FAT, exFAT, NTFS, NTFS, NTFS5, ext3, ext2, HFS+. It can recover data from memory card, USB, SSD, digital camera and supports Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, and XP.

Conclusion

As mentioned above, both Recuva and iBeesoft offer similar features when it comes to data recovery of Windows, Android, and iOS operating systems. However, for beginners or those who are looking for a fast and effective application for undeletion, iBeesoft is the best bet.

As per customer reviews in the market, most have found it easy to use and at the same time, powerful and effective. There is a user-friendly interface with steps provided to guide users in using it.

It provides results as promised, providing two types of scan mode. You can recover deleted or lost data with this software as well as get back documents, videos, and photos, all with the free version itself. Even if you have lost files due to partition or accidental deletion, virus attacks, or formatting errors, it can help recover such files easily. It can serve as an effective tool for safe datafpo recovery from memory cards, PC, USB drives, and other devices.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals