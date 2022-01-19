The end is here for the BMW V12

For many years BMW’s flagship cars have used V12 engines. With the push towards electrification, eventually, combustion engines will be discontinued altogether. While BMW is continuing with combustion engines, it is discontinuing its iconic V12.

To celebrate the end of the era for the largest engine the company offers, BMW offers an extremely limited-edition run of cars called The Final V12. Fittingly, only 12 BMW M760i xDrive cars will be offered for purchase in the US. All vehicles will feature unique badges, wheels, and a massive amount of choices for the exterior color and upholstery via BMW Individual.

The Final V12 will use a 6.6-liter BMW M TwinPower Turbo engine producing 601 horsepower. With an eight-speed Sport Automatic transmission. The car will reach 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. Production will begin in the US in June, and each of the 12 vehicles will carry an MSRP of $200,000 plus the $995 destination charge. You can bet dealers will be marking these up since there are only 12 available in the entire country.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals