Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ psychological thriller, The Crowded Room starring Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried. The miniseries will premiere with the release of the first three episodes on June 9, 2023, with the next seven episodes being released weekly, finishing on July 28, 2023.

The Crowded Room is a TV series set in Manhattan in the summer of 1979, when a young man is arrested for a shocking crime—and an unlikely investigator must solve the mystery behind it.

The Crowded Room

“The Crowded Room follows Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation. “

Source : Apple TV





