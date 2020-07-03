The Complete GameGuru Bundle, save 85%

We have an awesome deal on the Complete GameGuru Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Complete GameGuru Bundle is available in our deals store for just $29.99, that’s a saving of n85% off the normal price.

GameGuru is a non-technical and fun game maker that offers an easy, enjoyable and comprehensive game creation process that is designed specifically for those who are not programmers or designers/artists. It allows you to build your own game world, using creative and enjoyable tools. Populate your game by placing down characters, weapons, and other game items, then press one button to build your game, ready to play and share. GameGuru is built using DirectX 11 and supports full PBR rendering, meaning your games can look great and take full advantage of the latest graphics technology. Browse a library of game making assets & drag them into your game level

Design your own male & female characters from a range of heads and bodies

Create stunning vistas by raising, lowering & painting your game terrain

Sculpt simple structures & apply custom textures, no 3D modelling skills required

Advanced users can code the deeper game logic using this scripting language

Supports full PBR rendering, meaning your games can both look great w/ latest graphics technology

Export your finished game to share and sell, no royalties or license terms

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Complete GameGuru Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

