The BRABUS XLP 800 6×6 ADVENTURE is a groundbreaking addition to the world of high-performance off-road vehicles. Built on the foundation of the Mercedes-AMG G 63, this six-wheel-drive pickup redefines what it means to conquer extreme terrains. With its extended steel ladder frame and bespoke engineering, the XLP 800 6×6 is designed to handle the most demanding conditions while delivering unparalleled power and precision. The vehicle’s robust construction, coupled with BRABUS’ expertise in performance enhancement, ensures that it can tackle any obstacle with ease. From rocky mountain trails to vast desert landscapes, the XLP 800 6×6 is equipped to excel in the most challenging environments. This vehicle is not just a mode of transportation; it’s a statement of engineering excellence and adventure-ready capability.

Unmatched Power and Performance

At the heart of the BRABUS XLP 800 6×6 ADVENTURE lies a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, enhanced with BRABUS high-performance turbochargers. This powerhouse delivers an impressive 800 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque, ensuring breathtaking acceleration and performance. Despite its size and weight, the vehicle sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds, showcasing its remarkable engineering. The engine’s responsiveness and power delivery are optimized for off-road conditions, allowing drivers to confidently navigate challenging terrains. Whether climbing steep inclines or traversing rocky paths, the XLP 800 6×6’s engine provides ample power to overcome any obstacle. The vehicle’s advanced suspension system, featuring portal axles and adjustable dampers, further enhances its off-road capabilities by providing increased ground clearance and improved articulation. Whether navigating rugged trails or cruising on highways, the XLP 800 6×6 offers a seamless blend of power and control.

Bespoke Craftsmanship and Luxury

In addition to its exceptional performance, the BRABUS XLP 800 6×6 ADVENTURE showcases meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail. The interior is adorned with premium materials, such as black leather with BRABUS “Dual Cube” quilting and a Dinamica microfiber headliner. The cabin offers a luxurious and comfortable environment, even in the most rugged conditions. The vehicle’s exterior features a striking design, with bold lines and aggressive styling that reflect its powerful character. BRABUS’ signature touches, such as the Monoblock HD forged wheels and custom bodywork, further enhance the XLP 800 6×6’s visual appeal. Every aspect of the vehicle, from its interior appointments to its exterior finishes, is crafted with precision and care, ensuring an unparalleled driving experience.

Versatility and Functionality

The BRABUS XLP 800 6×6 ADVENTURE is not only a powerhouse on the trails but also a versatile and functional vehicle. Its extended pickup bed provides ample space for carrying gear, equipment, or supplies for extended off-road adventures. The vehicle’s payload capacity allows for the transportation of heavy loads without compromising performance or stability. Additionally, the XLP 800 6×6 can be equipped with various accessories and customization options to suit specific needs and preferences. From winches and light bars to storage solutions and communication systems, the possibilities for tailoring the vehicle to individual requirements are endless. Whether used for exploration, work, or leisure, the XLP 800 6×6 offers a combination of capability, comfort, and adaptability that sets it apart from other off-road vehicles.

Pricing and Availability

The BRABUS XLP 800 6×6 ADVENTURE is a luxury vehicle designed for those who demand the best in performance and exclusivity. Pricing reflects its bespoke nature and advanced engineering, making it a premium choice for off-road enthusiasts and collectors alike. The cost of the vehicle varies depending on the specific configuration and customization options selected. Availability is limited, ensuring that each unit is a rare masterpiece. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact BRABUS directly for detailed pricing information and to discuss their specific requirements. The process of acquiring an XLP 800 6×6 involves close collaboration between the client and BRABUS’ team of experts, ensuring that every vehicle is tailored to the owner’s exact specifications.

Specifications

Engine: 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with BRABUS high-performance turbochargers

4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with BRABUS high-performance turbochargers Power Output: 800 hp (588 kW) at 6,600 rpm

800 hp (588 kW) at 6,600 rpm Torque: 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) at 3,600 rpm

1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) at 3,600 rpm Acceleration: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.8 seconds

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.8 seconds Top Speed: Electronically limited to 210 km/h (130 mph)

Electronically limited to 210 km/h (130 mph) Wheels: BRABUS Monoblock HD forged wheels (9.5J x 22)

BRABUS Monoblock HD forged wheels (9.5J x 22) Tires: 325/55 R 22 all-terrain tires

325/55 R 22 all-terrain tires Frame: Extended steel ladder frame with bespoke ultra-rigid steel module

Extended steel ladder frame with bespoke ultra-rigid steel module Interior: Black leather with BRABUS “Dual Cube” quilting and Dinamica microfiber headliner

