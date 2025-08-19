The BRABUS ROCKET GTC Deep Red Is Absolutely INSANE!

The BRABUS ROCKET GTC DEEP RED is a groundbreaking open-top hybrid supercar that pushes the boundaries of luxury and performance in the automotive industry. This masterpiece of engineering and design seamlessly blends the raw power of a hypercar with the exhilarating freedom of a cabriolet. Meticulously crafted entirely from red exposed-structure carbon fiber, the ROCKET GTC DEEP RED is a testament to BRABUS’ unwavering commitment to their “1-Second-Wow” philosophy, captivating onlookers with its striking visual presence and unparalleled performance capabilities.

At the heart of this automotive marvel lies a hybrid drivetrain that generates an astonishing 1,000 horsepower, solidifying its position as one of the most powerful BRABUS vehicles ever conceived. The ROCKET GTC DEEP RED’s performance figures are nothing short of extraordinary, with a blistering top speed of 317 km/h (197 mph) and the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 2.6 seconds. This unrivaled combination of speed and agility transforms the act of driving into an immersive and unforgettable experience, redefining the very essence of what a supercar can achieve.

The ROCKET GTC DEEP RED’s hybrid powertrain not only delivers exceptional performance but also showcases BRABUS’ commitment to embracing innovative technology and sustainable innovation. By harnessing the synergy between a potent internal combustion engine and an advanced electric motor, this hybrid system optimizes power delivery while reducing environmental impact. This forward-thinking approach positions the ROCKET GTC DEEP RED at the forefront of the automotive industry’s shift towards eco-friendly performance vehicles.

Bespoke Craftsmanship and Exclusivity

Each BRABUS ROCKET GTC DEEP RED is a bespoke creation, carefully crafted to the exact specifications and preferences of its discerning owner. This level of customization ensures that no two ROCKET GTC DEEP RED models are alike, making each one a true reflection of its owner’s unique style and personality. From the handcrafted red leather interior with BRABUS’ signature “Shell” quilting to the carbon fiber accents that adorn the cabin, every element of the ROCKET GTC DEEP RED is a testament to the brand’s unwavering dedication to craftsmanship and attention to detail.

The exclusivity of the ROCKET GTC DEEP RED is further emphasized by its limited availability. With only a select few models produced, owning this hyper GT is a privilege reserved for the most discerning collectors and automotive enthusiasts. The scarcity of this masterpiece not only adds to its allure but also ensures that it will remain a coveted and cherished possession for generations to come.

Pricing and Availability

As a bespoke creation, the BRABUS ROCKET GTC DEEP RED‘s pricing is available upon request, reflecting the uncompromising level of craftsmanship, engineering, and customization that goes into each vehicle. The exclusivity of this hyper GT is carefully maintained, with limited production ensuring that each model remains a rare and sought-after collector’s item.

Specifications

Engine: 4.5-liter twin-turbo V8 hybrid system

4.5-liter twin-turbo V8 hybrid system Power Output: 1,000 hp (735 kW)

1,000 hp (735 kW) Torque: Electronically limited to 1,620 Nm (1,195 lb-ft)

Electronically limited to 1,620 Nm (1,195 lb-ft) Transmission: Nine-speed sport transmission with paddle shifters

Nine-speed sport transmission with paddle shifters Top Speed: 317 km/h (197 mph)

317 km/h (197 mph) Acceleration: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.6 seconds

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.6 seconds Wheels: BRABUS Monoblock P “PLATINUM EDITION” five-spoke wheels

BRABUS Monoblock P “PLATINUM EDITION” five-spoke wheels Tires: Continental SportContact 7 (275/35 ZR 21 front, 335/25 ZR 22 rear)

Continental SportContact 7 (275/35 ZR 21 front, 335/25 ZR 22 rear) Body Material: Red exposed-structure carbon fiber

Red exposed-structure carbon fiber Interior: Handcrafted red leather with BRABUS “Shell” quilting and carbon accents

Handcrafted red leather with BRABUS “Shell” quilting and carbon accents Exhaust System: BRABUS stainless steel with active valve control

