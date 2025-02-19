The Best Apple Watch Speaker Apps

The Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 have introduced a significant enhancement in wearable technology by allowing audio playback directly through their internal speakers. This feature removes the dependency on wireless earbuds or iPhone tethering, allowing users to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more straight from their wrist. With this advancement, third-party apps have risen to the occasion, offering diverse and tailored audio experiences. In the video below, HotshotTek delves into the top apps across various categories and explores how they use this feature to enhance usability.

Music Streaming

Music streaming remains a primary use case for the Apple Watch’s internal speakers, offering convenience and flexibility for users. Here’s how the leading apps compare:

Apple Music: Provides seamless integration with the Apple Watch, allowing users to play tracks, albums, or playlists directly through the speakers. This app eliminates the need for additional devices, making it a top choice for music lovers.

Spotify: Offers similar functionality for Premium subscribers, allowing direct playback through the watch's speakers. However, free-tier users must rely on their phones or headphones, limiting its standalone appeal.

YouTube Music: Currently does not support speaker playback, which restricts its usability for those seeking a fully independent music experience.

For users seeking a comprehensive and independent music streaming solution, Apple Music stands out as the leader, with Spotify serving as a strong alternative for Premium subscribers.

Video Playback

While video playback on a smartwatch may seem unconventional, it is a feature that some apps have embraced to expand the device’s versatility.

Delta Tube: Enables users to watch YouTube videos and listen to their audio directly through the watch’s speakers. Although still in beta, it offers a smoother experience compared to other YouTube-related apps, making it a promising option for quick video clips or audio-focused content like tutorials and music videos.

This functionality is not a primary use case for most users but adds an extra layer of utility to the Apple Watch, particularly for those who value quick access to video content.

Podcasts

Podcast enthusiasts will appreciate the differences in app functionality when it comes to speaker playback. Some apps excel in offering a fully independent experience:

Overcast: Allows users to download episodes directly to the Apple Watch, allowing playback through the internal speakers. This makes it an excellent choice for those who prefer a standalone podcast experience without relying on their phone.

Pocket Casts: Does not support direct speaker playback, requiring users to use their phone or headphones for listening.

For a hands-free and independent podcast experience, Overcast emerges as the clear winner, catering to users who prioritize convenience and portability.

Audiobooks

Audiobook listeners will find varying levels of support for speaker playback on the Apple Watch, depending on the app:

Audible: Offers robust compatibility, allowing users to access their library and play audiobooks directly from the watch. This makes it a convenient option for on-the-go listening, especially for those who prefer a standalone setup.

Apple Audiobooks: Still relies on iPhone playback, which may disappoint users seeking a fully independent experience within Apple's ecosystem.

Audible stands out as the superior choice for audiobook enthusiasts, providing flexibility and ease of use for those who want to enjoy their favorite books without additional devices.

White Noise and Meditation Sounds

White noise and meditation apps have embraced the Apple Watch’s speaker functionality, offering unique benefits for relaxation and focus:

Endel: Streams live white noise and meditation sounds directly through the watch’s speakers. This app is ideal for users looking to relax or concentrate without the need for headphones.

Calm: Does not currently support direct speaker playback, which limits its appeal for standalone use.

For a hands-free and immersive relaxation experience, Endel is the go-to app, providing a practical solution for users seeking tranquility on the move.

Radio Streaming

Live radio streaming is another area where the Apple Watch excels, offering users access to real-time audio content:

Streamlets: A versatile app that allows users to listen to live radio stations and news directly through the watch’s speakers. It is compatible with both newer and older Apple Watch models, making sure broad accessibility for a wide range of users.

Whether you’re tuning into local news or enjoying music stations, Streamlets delivers a reliable and user-friendly solution for live radio streaming.

Expanding Possibilities

The internal speaker playback feature is a testament to the advanced hardware capabilities of the Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2. However, app compatibility varies, and users should consider the following:

Some apps still rely on iPhone audio playback, limiting their standalone functionality.

Certain apps may require subscriptions or additional steps to unlock full features.

As developers continue to optimize their apps for the Apple Watch, more options are likely to emerge, further enhancing the device’s audio capabilities.

By selecting apps that fully use the internal speaker playback feature, users can transform their Apple Watch into a versatile and independent audio device. Whether you’re streaming music, catching up on podcasts, or enjoying white noise, the right apps can unlock the full potential of this innovative functionality.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



