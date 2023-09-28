The best AI video generators available today

This guide is designed to show you the best AI video generators that are available today. AI video generators represent an emerging class of software that leverages machine learning algorithms to transform text, images, and various forms of media into videos. These versatile platforms enable the production of diverse types of video content, ranging from explainer clips and product showcases to marketing films and educational material.
One of the primary benefits of using AI video generators lies in their user-friendliness. They democratize the video-making process by allowing individuals without video editing skills to craft polished videos. All that’s required is to input the text and media assets you wish to incorporate, and the software takes care of the rest.
Speed is another noteworthy advantage. Some of these AI-powered platforms can assemble a video in a matter of minutes, making them perfect for time-sensitive projects or bulk video production.
When it comes to selecting an AI video generator, there are several key factors to consider. First, think about the specific genre of video you intend to produce, as certain platforms excel at particular types of video—be it explainers or marketing content.
Next, evaluate the feature set. While some AI video tools come equipped with a rich array of functionalities like text-to-speech, lip-sync capabilities, and editing options, others might offer only a limited set of features.
Lastly, take into account your budget. The cost of these platforms can vary significantly, from free options to subscription models that can run into the hundreds of dollars per month. Opt for a platform that aligns with both your financial constraints and project requirements.
Here is a list of some of the AI video generators available today
- Synthesia
- Deepbrain AI
- InVideo
- Pictory
- Wondershare Filmora
- Runway
- Peech
- Fliki
- Visla
- Opus Clip
Synthesia is one of the most popular AI video generators on the market. It offers a wide range of features, including text-to-speech, lip-syncing, and a variety of AI avatars. Synthesia is used by some of the world’s biggest brands, such as Google, Nike, and Reuters.
Deepbrain AI is another popular AI video generator. It is known for its ability to generate high-quality videos quickly and easily. Deepbrain AI is a good choice for businesses and individuals who need to create a large volume of video content.
InVideo is a versatile AI video generator that can be used to create a variety of video types, including explainer videos, marketing videos, and social media videos. InVideo offers a wide range of features, including text-to-speech, lip-syncing, and a variety of video templates.
Pictory is an AI video generator that is specifically designed for creating social media videos. Pictory makes it easy to create engaging and informative videos for platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.
Wondershare Filmora is a video editing software that also includes a number of AI features. Wondershare Filmora can be used to create professional-looking videos with AI tools such as text-to-speech, lip-syncing, and object tracking.
Runway is a powerful AI video generator that can be used to create a wide variety of video content, including explainer videos, product demos, and marketing videos. Runway is known for its ability to generate realistic and creative videos.
Peech is an AI video generator that is designed for educational and business use. Peech makes it easy to create videos with AI tools such as text-to-speech, lip-syncing, and video editing.
Fliki is an AI video generator that is specifically designed for creating social media videos. Fliki makes it easy to create engaging and shareable videos for platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.
Visla is an AI video generator that is designed to help businesses create professional-looking videos without any video editing experience. Visla makes it easy to create videos from scripts, blog posts, and other text content.
Opus Clip is an AI video generator that is designed to help businesses repurpose long-form videos into short-form videos for social media. Opus Clip can automatically generate short-form videos from long-form videos with AI tools such as text-to-speech, lip-syncing, and video editing.
To create a professional-looking video with an AI video generator, follow these steps:
- Choose an AI video generator. There are a number of different AI video tools available, so choose one that fits your needs and budget.
- Create a script. Even if you’re using an AI video generator, it’s important to have a script for your video. This will help you to organize your thoughts and ensure that your video has a clear message.
- Choose a template. Many AI video tools offer a variety of templates that you can use to create your video. Choose a template that is appropriate for the type of video you want to create.
- Add your text and media. Once you’ve chosen a template, you can start adding your text and media to your video. You can add text, images, and videos to your video.
- Customize and edit your video. Once you’ve added your text and media, you can customize and edit your video. You can change the font, color, and size of your text. You can also change the order of your slides and add transitions between slides.
- Generate and share your video. Once you’re happy with your video, you can generate it and share it. Most AI video software allows you to download your video or share it directly to social media.
AI video generators are a powerful new tool that can make video creation much easier and more accessible. If you’re looking for a way to create professional-looking videos without any video editing experience, an AI video generator is a great option to consider. WEe hope that you find out guide on the best AI video generators helpful, if you have any comments, questions or suggestions, please leave a comment below and let us know.
Image Credit: Jakob Owens
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.