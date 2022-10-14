The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself – Netflix TV series first trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming fantasy-drama TV series created by Joe Barton, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself. Based on a YA-trilogy series, Half Bad written by Sally Green, the series tells the story of Nathan Byrn, an illegitimate son of a dangerous witch. Check out the latest trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline and characters.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself stars Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes, Emilien Vekemans, Isobel Jesper Jones, Karen Connell, Paul Ready, David Gyasi, Kerry Fox, Fehinti Balogun, Misia Butler, Liz White and Róisín Murphy.

“After being discovered as an illegitimate son of the “World’s Most Dangerous Blood Witch”, Marcus Edge, 16-year-old Nathan Byrn was monitored by The Council of Fairborn Witches for several years. However, as the conflict between Blood Witch and Fairborn Witch escalates, Nathan found an opportunity to escape. As he escaped, he’d soon built alliances with Annalise and Gabriel while discovering previously unknown secrets of himself.”

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself release date

Netflix has set The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself release date for later this month and will start streaming the new TV series on October 28, 2022.

“Sixteen-year-old Nathan (Jay Lycurgo) is the illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous witch. Fearing he will follow in his father’s footsteps, Nathan is closely monitored throughout his childhood. As the boundaries between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ fray, Nathan – along with mischievous Annalise and charismatic Gabriel – will soon discover who he truly is. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is written by Joe Barton (The Lazarus Project, Giri/Haji) and based on the Half Bad books by Sally Green. The series boasts an entirely new score created by British pop group, Let’s Eat Grandma”

Source : Netflix



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals