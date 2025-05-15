The Audi e-tron GT quattro is Here

The Audi e-tron GT quattro is a remarkable addition to Audi’s Gran Turismo lineup, seamlessly combining performance, luxury, and sustainability in a single, captivating package. This innovative electric vehicle (EV) is designed to make a bold statement in the premium segment, turning heads with its sleek, aerodynamic design while showcasing the latest in automotive technology. With an impressive system output of 370 kW (430 kW with Launch Control) and a range of up to 622 kilometers (386.5 miles), the e-tron GT quattro is a versatile choice for both daily city commutes and extended road trips, offering drivers the best of both worlds without compromising on style or performance.

Exceptional Charging and Battery Performance

One of the most impressive aspects of the Audi e-tron GT quattro is its unparalleled charging capability. This innovative EV supports charging speeds of up to an astonishing 320 kW, allowing drivers to recharge approximately 285 kilometers (177 miles) in a mere ten minutes. This lightning-fast charging speed is a catalyst for those who value efficiency and convenience, making long-distance travel more accessible and enjoyable than ever before. The vehicle’s high-voltage battery features a gross capacity of 105 kWh (net 97 kWh) and is carefully optimized for performance in a wide range of conditions. The e-tron route planner plays a crucial role in this optimization, intelligently preconditioning the battery to ensure maximum charging efficiency at all times.

Design and Comfort: A Gran Turismo Philosophy

The Audi e-tron GT quattro is a true embodiment of the Gran Turismo philosophy, effortlessly blending striking design elements with a luxurious, comfortable interior. The vehicle’s coupé-like silhouette is both elegant and sporty, featuring large wheels and a remarkably low drag coefficient of just 0.24, which contributes to its impressive efficiency and overall performance. Inside, the e-tron GT quattro offers eight-way adjustable sport seats with integrated headrests, ensuring maximum comfort for both driver and passengers on even the longest journeys. The strategic placement of battery recesses provides ample legroom for all occupants, while the spacious 405-liter trunk and additional 77-liter front luggage compartment make the e-tron GT quattro as practical as it is stylish.

Pricing and Availability

The Audi e-tron GT quattro is now available for order, with prices starting at a competitive €108,900. As with all models in the GT family, this exceptional vehicle is manufactured at the esteemed Audi Sport GmbH Böllinger Höfe plant in Neckarsulm, Germany, ensuring the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. The e-tron GT quattro serves as an accessible entry point into Audi’s premium electric lineup, making it an attractive option for discerning drivers looking to embrace sustainable luxury without sacrificing performance or style.

For those eager to explore additional options, Audi’s Gran Turismo family also includes the S e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT performance models, each offering unique features and enhanced performance to cater to specific driver preferences. Beyond the GT range, Audi’s comprehensive lineup of electric vehicles, such as the Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron, provides a diverse array of choices for drivers seeking sustainable mobility solutions across various vehicle segments. Whether one’s heart is set on a sporty coupé or a versatile SUV, Audi’s electric range has something to suit every lifestyle and driving requirement, cementing the brand’s position as a leader in the rapidly evolving world of premium electric vehicles.

