The Apple Watch Ultra 3 Is Here

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is setting a new standard for smartwatches by combining advanced connectivity features with innovative safety tools. With built-in satellite communications, users can stay connected even when off the grid, allowing them to send messages, share their location, or contact emergency services without relying on a nearby iPhone. This groundbreaking feature provides peace of mind for adventurers exploring remote areas, ensuring they can always reach out for help when needed.

The addition of 5G cellular capabilities ensures faster downloads for music, podcasts, and apps, while an advanced dual-antenna system boosts reception in areas with weak coverage. This enhanced connectivity allows users to stream content, make calls, and access online services without interruption, even in challenging environments. Whether you’re hiking in remote locations or navigating urban environments, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 ensures you’re always connected and secure.

Advanced Fitness Features for Every Athlete

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is a catalyst for fitness enthusiasts, offering a suite of advanced tools tailored to runners, cyclists, swimmers, hikers, and even divers. The new Workout Buddy feature, powered by Apple Intelligence, provides personalized, spoken motivation during workouts, analyzing metrics like heart rate, pace, and distance. This innovative tool acts as a virtual coach, pushing users to achieve their fitness goals and celebrating their successes along the way.

Runners benefit from the most accurate GPS in a sports watch, customizable workout views, and advanced metrics like stride length and vertical oscillation. These features allow runners to fine-tune their training, monitor their progress, and optimize their performance. Cyclists can connect Bluetooth-enabled accessories for enhanced metrics, while swimmers enjoy features like stroke detection and SWOLF scoring, helping them track their efficiency and technique in the water.

With offline maps, turn-by-turn directions, and dive computer capabilities, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is designed to support every type of athlete. Hikers can navigate trails with confidence, while divers can monitor their depth, time, and decompression status, making this watch an essential tool for outdoor enthusiasts and water sports fans alike.

Health Insights Like Never Before

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 goes beyond fitness to deliver groundbreaking health insights. Notifications for chronic high blood pressure (hypertension) provide users with critical health data, empowering them to take proactive steps to manage their condition. This feature can help users identify potential health risks early on, allowing them to seek medical attention and make lifestyle changes as needed.

The sleep score feature helps users understand and improve their sleep quality, offering personalized recommendations based on their sleep patterns and habits. By tracking metrics like duration, consistency, and restfulness, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 provides users with a comprehensive picture of their sleep health, allowing them to make informed decisions about their sleep hygiene and overall well-being.

These tools, combined with the watch’s ability to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more, make it a comprehensive health companion. Whether you’re tracking your fitness progress or keeping an eye on your overall well-being, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is designed to help you live a healthier life.

Pricing and Availability

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is available for pre-order in over 50 countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada, and Australia, with in-store availability starting Friday, September 19. Pricing starts at $799, with options to customize the watch with various bands, including the new Hermès En Mer lineup, which features luxurious leather and nautical-inspired designs.

Customers can also choose from a range of cellular plans to unlock the full potential of the watch’s connectivity features. With support for major carriers worldwide, users can stay connected on their adventures without worrying about international roaming fees or coverage issues.

Specifications

Display: Largest screen of any Apple Watch, 1Hz always-on refresh rate

Largest screen of any Apple Watch, 1Hz always-on refresh rate Battery Life: Up to 42 hours (72 hours in Low Power Mode)

Up to 42 hours (72 hours in Low Power Mode) Connectivity: Built-in satellite communications, 5G cellular capabilities, dual-antenna system

Built-in satellite communications, 5G cellular capabilities, dual-antenna system Fitness Features: Workout Buddy, advanced GPS, customizable workout views, metrics for runners, cyclists, swimmers, hikers, and divers

Workout Buddy, advanced GPS, customizable workout views, metrics for runners, cyclists, swimmers, hikers, and divers Health Features: Hypertension notifications, sleep score, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking

Hypertension notifications, sleep score, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking Water Resistance: Certified to WR100 for swimming and diving

Certified to WR100 for swimming and diving Compatibility: Works with Bluetooth headphones and Apple Intelligence-supported iPhones

Works with Bluetooth headphones and Apple Intelligence-supported iPhones Pricing: Starting at $799

Explore More

For those interested in maximizing their Apple Watch Ultra 3 experience, exploring third-party apps like Nike Run Club, Strava, and Oceanic+ can unlock even more potential. These apps offer additional features and insights tailored to specific activities, allowing users to dive deeper into their passions and connect with like-minded communities.

Additionally, the watch’s integration with Apple Fitness+ and its compatibility with cycling and golf accessories make it a versatile tool for a wide range of activities. Users can access guided workouts, compete with friends, and track their progress across multiple sports and disciplines, all from their wrist.

Whether you’re an adventurer seeking to push your limits, an athlete looking to optimize your performance, or a health enthusiast aiming to improve your overall well-being, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 offers something for everyone. With its innovative features, advanced sensors, and seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, this watch is the ultimate companion for those who demand the best in connectivity, fitness, and health tracking.

