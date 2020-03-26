The 2021 BRZ and Toyota GR86 are tipped to get 255 HP

A new rumor is making the rounds that claims that a refresh of the Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86 (currently called the GT86) are coming and the changes to them will be significant. According to the rumor, both cars will move to a new platform that features a 255 horsepower turbocharged engine.

The cars are also tipped to get a better interior and to maintain their rear-wheel drive layout. Fans of these cars have been crying for more power since they first debuted. The real question is will the change of platform mean the vehicles grow in size.

Both cars are tipped the land in July 2021. The data came from leaked information allegedly from a recent dealer conference. The conference also claimed that the Toyota Camry will be refreshed in 2021 with the new generation in 2024. The Avalon is also tipped for refresh in 2022 and the Venza is said to be returning.

via Allcarnews

