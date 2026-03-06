Tesollo DG-5F-S Humanoid Robotic Hands : 20 DoF, Backdrivable Joints & 12kg Grip

The DG-5F-S robotic hand by Tesollo is a human-scale device designed for precision and adaptability in robotic manipulation. Measuring 21 cm in length and weighing 880 grams, it closely matches the dimensions of a human hand, making it suitable for tasks requiring fine motor skills. With 20 Degrees of Freedom (DoF), including 4 DoF per finger, it supports intricate operations such as handling fragile objects or performing detailed assembly work. Features like direct drive actuation and backdrivable joints enable accurate task execution while maintaining safe interaction with its surroundings.

You’ll learn how the DG-5F-S incorporates built-in grasping algorithms and customizable settings to support specific research and development needs. This guide will also examine its performance metrics, including its ability to handle payloads of up to 12 kg and discuss how its design balances functionality with affordability. These details will help you assess its suitability for applications ranging from humanoid robotics to experimental manipulation tasks.

DG-5F-S Robotic Humanoid Hand

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The DG-5F-S robotic hand by Tesollo is a human-scale, lightweight (880g) device designed to replicate the dexterity and functionality of a human hand, making it ideal for precise and intricate tasks in robotics.

It features 20 Degrees of Freedom (DoF) for exceptional control and adaptability, with a 15-DoF option available for simpler applications, allowing versatile use across various projects.

Advanced technologies such as direct drive actuation, backdrivable joints and built-in manipulation algorithms enhance precision, safety and efficiency in handling diverse objects and environments.

The DG-5F-S is cost-effective, priced at 60% of the DG-5F model, offering high performance and robust features without compromising quality, making it accessible for research institutions and startups.

Customizable options, including additional sensors and specialized algorithms, allow the DG-5F-S to be tailored for specific research and development needs, expanding its applications in robotics innovation.

The DG-5F-S robotic hand by Tesollo represents a significant advancement in robotic manipulation technology. Designed to replicate the scale and functionality of a human hand, it combines precision, adaptability and robust performance. Whether you are conducting advanced research, developing humanoid robots, or exploring innovative robotics applications, the DG-5F-S offers the capabilities to meet your objectives. Its innovative design and features make it a valuable tool for pushing the boundaries of robotic dexterity.

Human-Scale Design for Precision and Integration

The DG-5F-S is carefully crafted to mirror the dimensions and functionality of a human hand. Measuring 21 cm from palm to fingertip and weighing only 880 grams, it is both compact and lightweight. This human-scale design ensures seamless integration into tasks requiring fine motor skills, such as handling tools or manipulating objects in unstructured environments. Its size and weight make it particularly well-suited for humanoid robotic platforms, allowing natural and precise interactions with the surrounding environment.

The ergonomic design of the DG-5F-S not only enhances its compatibility with various applications but also ensures that it can perform tasks with a level of dexterity comparable to that of a human hand. This makes it an ideal choice for researchers and developers aiming to create robots capable of performing intricate and delicate operations.

Exceptional Dexterity with 20 Degrees of Freedom

The DG-5F-S is equipped with 20 Degrees of Freedom (DoF), offering unparalleled control and versatility. Each finger features 4 DoF, allowing intricate movements and precise object manipulation. This high level of dexterity allows the robotic hand to perform complex tasks with remarkable accuracy. For projects requiring simpler control, a 15-DoF configuration is also available, providing flexibility to adapt the hand’s functionality to specific requirements.

This versatility makes the DG-5F-S suitable for a wide range of applications, from high-precision tasks to broader, more generalized functions. Whether you are working on delicate operations or robust manipulations, the DG-5F-S can be tailored to meet the unique demands of your project.

Advanced Features for Enhanced Performance

The DG-5F-S incorporates innovative technologies to ensure superior performance and reliability. Key features include:

Direct Drive Actuation: Minimizes backlash, providing precise and responsive control for intricate tasks.

Minimizes backlash, providing precise and responsive control for intricate tasks. Backdrivable Joints: Enhance mechanical compliance, allowing the hand to adapt safely to external forces and interact effectively with its environment.

Enhance mechanical compliance, allowing the hand to adapt safely to external forces and interact effectively with its environment. Built-In Algorithms: Preloaded grasping and manipulation algorithms streamline the handling of diverse objects, improving efficiency and reducing the need for extensive programming.

These advanced features enable the DG-5F-S to deliver consistent and reliable performance, making it a dependable tool for research and development. Its ability to interact safely with its surroundings also ensures that it can be used in environments where precision and adaptability are critical.

Applications Across Research and Development

The DG-5F-S is designed to excel in a variety of research and experimental contexts. Its capabilities make it particularly well-suited for tasks such as:

Manipulating tools and objects in unstructured or dynamic environments.

Handling delicate or irregularly shaped items with precision and care.

Performing precision assembly tasks and testing humanoid robotic platforms.

By integrating the DG-5F-S into your projects, you can explore new possibilities in robotics and expand the scope of your research. Its versatility and adaptability make it an invaluable asset for advancing the field of robotic manipulation.

Cost-Effective Without Compromising Quality

One of the standout features of the DG-5F-S is its affordability. Priced at approximately 60% of the cost of the DG-5F model, it offers advanced functionality at a more accessible price point. This cost-efficiency makes it an attractive option for research institutions, startups and smaller organizations seeking high-performance robotic solutions within budget constraints.

Despite its lower price, the DG-5F-S does not compromise on quality or performance. Its robust design and advanced features ensure that it delivers reliable results, making it a cost-effective choice for a wide range of applications.

Technical Specifications for High Performance

The DG-5F-S is engineered to meet the rigorous demands of modern robotics. Its key technical specifications include:

Power Supply: Operates on 24V with a maximum current consumption of 10A, making sure efficient energy usage.

Operates on 24V with a maximum current consumption of 10A, making sure efficient energy usage. Communication Protocols: Supports Ethernet (TCP/IP) and Modbus (TCP) for seamless integration with various systems.

Supports Ethernet (TCP/IP) and Modbus (TCP) for seamless integration with various systems. Control Frequency: Operates at 500 Hz, providing real-time responsiveness for precise control.

Operates at 500 Hz, providing real-time responsiveness for precise control. Gripping Capacity: Capable of handling a pinching payload of 1-2 kg and an enveloping payload of 7-12 kg.

These specifications highlight the DG-5F-S’s ability to deliver consistent and reliable performance across a wide range of applications, making it a versatile tool for robotics research and development.

Customization for Specific Needs

The DG-5F-S offers a variety of customization options to meet the unique demands of your projects. These include:

Integration of additional sensors to enhance functionality and expand capabilities.

Development of specialized algorithms tailored to specific tasks or applications.

Other modifications to align the robotic hand with your research or experimental objectives.

This adaptability ensures that the DG-5F-S can be fine-tuned to provide a tailored solution for your specific needs, making it a versatile and flexible tool for advancing robotics innovation.

