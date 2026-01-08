ROBOTERA Brings Human-Like Touch to Humanoid Robotics at CES 2026

At CES 2026, ROBOTERA is showcasing a side of humanoid robotics that often gets less attention than walking or AI reasoning—but is just as critical: dexterous, human-scale manipulation. With its XHAND 1 and XHAND 1 Lite robotic hands, the company is highlighting how touch, grip, and physical intelligence are becoming the next frontier in embodied AI.

Rather than focusing solely on spectacle, ROBOTERA’s booth demonstrates how robots actually interact with the real world—picking up objects, adjusting their grip strength, and responding to physical feedback in real-time.

A Dexterous Hand Designed for Real-World Interaction

The XHAND 1 is a five-finger anthropomorphic robotic hand built to closely match the size and motion range of a human hand. It features 12 active degrees of freedom, allowing each finger to move independently and coordinate complex grasping motions. Unlike traditional robotic grippers, which rely on rigid motors and predefined movements, the XHAND 1 uses a fully direct-drive, backdrivable design.

This approach enables smoother, more responsive motion while also improving safety. If the hand encounters unexpected resistance, it can yield naturally rather than forcing the movement—an important feature for robots operating near people or fragile objects.

One of the most striking elements on display at CES is the hand’s tactile sensing system. Each fingertip is equipped with dense, wraparound sensors capable of detecting force, direction, and contact changes across the surface of the finger. This allows the hand to sense slip, adapt its grip, and handle objects with a level of finesse that is still uncommon in commercial humanoid hardware.

Built for AI Training, Not Just Demos

Beyond mechanical dexterity, the XHAND 1 is clearly designed with artificial intelligence training in mind. The combination of backdrivability, fast response, and repeatable motion makes it well suited for reinforcement learning and imitation learning workflows.

Instead of relying on scripted movements, AI models can experiment, fail safely, and refine their behavior over thousands—or millions—of grasp cycles. This makes the hand particularly attractive to research institutions and companies developing general-purpose robots that must operate in unpredictable environments.

For teams looking for a more accessible option, ROBOTERA is also showcasing the XHAND 1 Lite. This version maintains a human-hand footprint and thumb-to-finger opposition while reducing complexity and overall cost. The Lite model targets large-scale deployment, education, and labs that need reliable, AI-friendly hardware without the full feature set of the flagship hand.

A Modular Approach to Humanoid Robotics

Rather than treating the hand as a standalone product, ROBOTERA positions XHAND as a modular building block within a broader humanoid ecosystem. The hands are designed to integrate with the company’s wheeled and bipedal robot platforms, allowing developers to mix and match components based on application needs.

This modular philosophy reflects a broader shift in humanoid robotics. As AI capabilities advance rapidly, hardware must become more adaptable, scalable, and reusable. By focusing on the physical interface between robots and the world, ROBOTERA is addressing a core challenge that often limits real-world deployment.

At CES 2026, the message is clear: true humanoid intelligence isn’t just about thinking—it’s about touch.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals