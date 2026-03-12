Galaxy Buds 4 Pro vs AirPods Pro 3: Stop and Read This Before You Tap ‘Buy’

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 4 represent the pinnacle of premium wireless earbuds in 2026. Both models are priced at $249 and come equipped with advanced features, but their differences cater to distinct user needs and preferences. This comparison explores their design, features, performance, and ecosystem integration to help you determine which option is better suited to your lifestyle. The video below from HotShotTek compares the two headphones side by side.

Design and Build Quality

The design of these earbuds reflects the unique philosophies of Apple and Samsung, offering distinct aesthetics and functionality.

AirPods Pro 3: Apple’s earbuds feature a sleek and compact design, complemented by a premium aluminum hinge on the case. The case is water-resistant and includes a built-in speaker for easy tracking, along with a lanyard loop for added portability. These elements make the AirPods Pro 3 both stylish and practical.

Apple’s earbuds feature a sleek and compact design, complemented by a premium aluminum hinge on the case. The case is water-resistant and includes a built-in speaker for easy tracking, along with a lanyard loop for added portability. These elements make the AirPods Pro 3 both stylish and practical. Galaxy Buds Pro 4: Samsung’s earbuds come in a modern plastic case with a transparent lid, allowing quick visibility of the earbuds. While visually appealing, the case lacks water resistance, which may be a drawback for users concerned about durability in challenging environments.

Charging Options

Charging flexibility is a critical factor for many users, and the two models differ significantly in this area.

AirPods Pro 3: Apple offers unmatched versatility with four charging options: USB-C, MagSafe, wireless charging, and compatibility with the Apple Watch charger. This range of options ensures convenience, whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the go.

Apple offers unmatched versatility with four charging options: USB-C, MagSafe, wireless charging, and compatibility with the Apple Watch charger. This range of options ensures convenience, whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the go. Galaxy Buds Pro 4: Samsung provides USB-C and wireless charging support. However, the absence of MagSafe and smartwatch compatibility limits its adaptability compared to the AirPods Pro 3.

Customization and Ecosystem Integration

The level of integration with your existing devices and the ability to personalize your experience can significantly influence your choice.

AirPods Pro 3: Seamlessly integrates with Apple devices, making it an excellent choice for users deeply embedded in the Apple ecosystem. However, the earbuds are only available in white, which may not appeal to those seeking more color variety.

Seamlessly integrates with Apple devices, making it an excellent choice for users deeply embedded in the Apple ecosystem. However, the earbuds are only available in white, which may not appeal to those seeking more color variety. Galaxy Buds Pro 4: Offers greater customization options, including adjustable EQ settings and a wider range of color choices. These features make it a better fit for Samsung users or those who value personalization.

Tracking Features

The ability to locate misplaced earbuds is a valuable feature for many users, and the two models offer different levels of functionality.

AirPods Pro 3: Uses Apple’s Find My Network for precise tracking. Both the case and earbuds can emit sound alerts, making them easier to locate even when separated.

Uses Apple’s Find My Network for precise tracking. Both the case and earbuds can emit sound alerts, making them easier to locate even when separated. Galaxy Buds Pro 4: Provides limited tracking capabilities. Sound alerts are only available when the earbuds are inside the case, which may be less convenient for users prone to misplacing individual earbuds.

Durability

Durability is a key consideration, particularly for users who lead active lifestyles or frequently use their earbuds outdoors.

AirPods Pro 3: Features an IPX57 water resistance rating for both the earbuds and the case, offering robust protection against water and dust. This makes them a reliable choice for various environments.

Features an IPX57 water resistance rating for both the earbuds and the case, offering robust protection against water and dust. This makes them a reliable choice for various environments. Galaxy Buds Pro 4: While the earbuds themselves are water-resistant, the case is not. This limitation may affect their overall durability, especially in wet or humid conditions.

Comfort and Fit

Comfort during extended use is essential and the two models cater to different preferences.

AirPods Pro 3: Features memory foam-covered silicone tips that provide a secure fit and enhance noise cancellation. However, some users may experience slight ear pressure during prolonged use.

Features memory foam-covered silicone tips that provide a secure fit and enhance noise cancellation. However, some users may experience slight ear pressure during prolonged use. Galaxy Buds Pro 4: Equipped with standard silicone tips, these earbuds offer greater comfort for extended wear. However, they may not provide the same level of noise isolation as the AirPods Pro 3.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency Mode

Noise cancellation and transparency modes are critical for immersive audio and situational awareness.

AirPods Pro 3: Delivers industry-leading ANC, effectively blocking external noise. Its transparency mode is natural-sounding and free from background hissing, providing a seamless listening experience.

Delivers industry-leading ANC, effectively blocking external noise. Its transparency mode is natural-sounding and free from background hissing, providing a seamless listening experience. Galaxy Buds Pro 4: Offers effective ANC but falls short in transparency mode, which produces noticeable processing noise in quieter environments.

Battery Life

Battery performance is another area where these earbuds differ, catering to varying usage patterns.

AirPods Pro 3: Provides up to 8 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and a total of 24 hours with the charging case. This balance of performance and portability suits most users.

Provides up to 8 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and a total of 24 hours with the charging case. This balance of performance and portability suits most users. Galaxy Buds Pro 4: Offers slightly shorter listening time at 6 hours with ANC, but compensates with a longer total battery life of 26 to 30 hours, depending on ANC usage. This makes them a better choice for extended use without frequent recharging.

Microphone Performance

Call quality is a crucial factor for users who frequently take calls on the go.

AirPods Pro 3: Excels in microphone performance, providing consistent noise reduction and clear audio even in noisy environments.

Excels in microphone performance, providing consistent noise reduction and clear audio even in noisy environments. Galaxy Buds Pro 4: While adequate for most situations, the microphones are more prone to picking up background noise during calls, which may affect clarity.

Sound Quality

Sound quality and the ability to personalize audio settings are important considerations for audiophiles and casual listeners alike.

AirPods Pro 3: Delivers excellent sound quality with a balanced audio profile. However, the lack of customizable EQ settings may limit personalization for some users.

Delivers excellent sound quality with a balanced audio profile. However, the lack of customizable EQ settings may limit personalization for some users. Galaxy Buds Pro 4: Allows users to adjust the EQ, allowing a tailored listening experience that suits individual preferences.

Unique Features

Each model includes unique features that cater to specific needs and preferences.

AirPods Pro 3: Incorporates a built-in heart rate sensor, making it an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts who want to track their health metrics seamlessly within Apple’s ecosystem.

Incorporates a built-in heart rate sensor, making it an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts who want to track their health metrics seamlessly within Apple’s ecosystem. Galaxy Buds Pro 4: Features siren detection, a safety-oriented function particularly useful for outdoor activities such as cycling or running.

Making the Right Choice

The decision between the AirPods Pro 3 and Galaxy Buds Pro 4 ultimately depends on your ecosystem, lifestyle, and feature preferences.

AirPods Pro 3: Best suited for Apple users who prioritize superior ANC, seamless ecosystem integration, advanced tracking, and fitness features.

Best suited for Apple users who prioritize superior ANC, seamless ecosystem integration, advanced tracking, and fitness features. Galaxy Buds Pro 4: Ideal for Samsung users or those seeking greater customization, comfort, and sound personalization.

By carefully evaluating the strengths and limitations of each model, you can confidently select the earbuds that align with your needs and enhance your daily experiences.

Find more information on Galaxy Buds 4 Pro by browsing our extensive range of articles, guides, and tutorials.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.