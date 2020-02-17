Tesla ups range for Model S cars slightly



Elon Musk has tweeted announcing that the driving range for the Tesla Model S has increased. The range is now listed as an estimated 390 miles per charge. The range was previously around 380 miles per charge.

Musk also noted that all Model S and Model X cars made in recent months have been above the stated EPA range. That extra ten miles of driving range will be unlocked “soon for free via software update” says Musk. As for the looming 400-mile range, Musk says that it may only take new wheels and tires.

Tesla Model S estimated EPA range is now above 390 miles or ~630 km https://t.co/sNFzIkuJpC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2020

He noted in his tweet about the new wheels and tires that they would be available to all previously made cars. Musk also answered a user who asked why their Model 3 doesn’t get the stated 250-mile range. Musk said that the software thinks the car is less efficient than it is.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals