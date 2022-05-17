Tesla Semi reservation banks open

Tesla has officially confirmed that reservations for its full electric semi truck are now underway. There are still many unknowns about the Tesla Semi, including the exact price and when the truck might go into production. Despite the big mysteries, Tesla will reserve a truck for anyone willing to plunk down $20,000.

Last Tesla spoke about pricing; the expected base price for the Semi with a 300-mile driving range was $150,000. The version with the 500-mile driving range was expected to be $180,000. The Semi uses four independent motors, all located on the rear axles, no matter which range is chosen.

While some fleet owners will undoubtedly like the no emissions, many will be looking for fuel savings. With diesel over five dollars a gallon, Tesla estimates that an owner-operator could save $200,000 in fuel costs over a couple of years. The caveat being the truck will spend more time charging than it takes to refuel a diesel truck, and even with a 500-mile range, it can’t cover the same distances a normal semi can.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals