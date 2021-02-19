Tesla chops the price of base Model 3 and Model Y EVs

Many consumers are waiting for the price point of electric vehicles to come down a bit more before they jump on the bandwagon. Currently, the most popular electric vehicles on the market come from Tesla. Tesla has cut the price of entry-level versions of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV. While prices have gotten cheaper on the low-end, prices on the high-end of both model lines have increased.

The Model 3 Standard Range Plus has a new MSRP of $36,990, a reduction of $1000 from its previous price. The Model Y Standard Range has seen its price reduced from $41,990 to $39,990. The pricing changes are reflected on Tesla’s website.

Prices have increased for the Model 3 Performance version going from $54,990 to $55,990. The Model Y Performance version also saw a $1000 price increase. Tesla needs people to come to the brand via its entry-level models, and the price cut could help that happen.

