Tesco GetGo is a checkout free store in London

Tesco has launched its first checkout free store in London called Tesco GetGo, the store works in a similar way to the Amazon Go stores.

There are no checkouts in the store, shoppers will need to Tesco.com app on their smartphone and the store automatically works out what you are buying using a combination of cameras and weight sensors.

Tesco has today (Tuesday 19 October) opened its first checkout-free store in central London, giving customers the opportunity to shop and pay without scanning a product or using a checkout. This new store trial, GetGo, offers customers the same Tesco products with a seamless shopping experience.

The rollout of this technology to Tesco Express High Holborn follows a successful trial at Tesco’s colleague store in Welwyn Garden City, which has been in place since 2019. Tesco Express High Holborn has been a cashless store since it first opened in 2018.

Our leading-edge technology means that customers with the Tesco.com app will be able to check-in to our store, pick up the groceries they need and walk straight out again without visiting a checkout. A combination of cameras and weight-sensors will establish what customers have picked up and charge them for products directly through the app when they leave the store. Tesco has partnered Trigo for the launch of this store.

You can find out more details about the new Tesco GetGo store over at the Tesco website at the link below.

Source Tesco, Trigo

