TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt 3 portable storage enclosure for multimedia content creators

Joining the newly announced TerraMaster F5-422 5 bay NAS with 10GbE, TerraMaster has also created a smaller 2-bay TD2 Thunderbolt 3 storage solution for content creators, multimedia professionals and enthusiasts. Thanks to the inclusion of Thunderbolt 3 enables 40Gbps of data transfer and the TD2 Thunderbolt 3 has been designed for plug-and-play setup offering both a large storage capacity with high-speed access in a portable storage solution.

“Thunderbolt 3 is the latest generation of connectivity technology that utilizes 40Gbps of bandwidth to connect directly with the computer. Thunderbolt technology also allows connecting multiple devices simultaneously via daisy chain allowing you to scale or interconnect your Thunderbolt devices from just one source. The TerraMaster D2 Thunderbolt 3 is a 2-bay drive supporting professional grade RAID0 or RAID1 for your choice of improved performance or data redundancy.

The TerraMaster D2 Thunderbolt 3 supports hard drives up to 16TB and form factors in either 3.5” or 2.5” so you can use both solid-state drives or hard drives. The D2 Thunderbolt 3 supports storage capacities up to 32TB for large, high-speed storage at your fingertips. Daisy-chain multiple D2 Thunderbolt 3 to scale your production and use up to six TD2 Thunderbolt 3 and expand your storage to 168TB.”

“Made perfectly for content professionals as well as large-storage that require high-speed access, the D2 Thunderbolt 3 mixes in with your workflow seamlessly. Enjoy larger, faster storage in your Mac Pro or Thunderbolt 3-equipped Windows machine and utilize the larger and faster storage that you need for video work, large format graphics content and other storage-demanding applications. Easily transition to and from your laptop to your workstation and have the TD2 Thunderbolt 3 move with you. Its compact size and easy-grip handle allows the drives to move with you. Work with previous-gen Thunderbolt via Thunderbolt-to-Thunderbolt3 converter to easily move between devices.”

The TD2 Thunderbolt 3 is now available to purchase for $250 from the TerraMaster online store and offers “lightning-fast” Dual-Bay RAID Storage for video editing and photography. (Hard Drives is not included).

Source: TerraMaster

