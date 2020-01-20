New TerraMaster F5-422 5 bay NAS with 10GbE

TerraMaster has created a new 5 bay network attached storage (NAS) system in the form of the TerraMaster F5-422 10GbE NAS 5-Bay Network Storage Server powered by Intel’s Celeron J3455 quad-core SoC 1.5 GHz – 2.3 GHz supported by 4GB of memory expandable to 12 GB. The NAS is rated to read data at up to 670 MB/s speed as well as write data at up to 650 MB/s when all of its drives operate in RAID 5 mode.

The F5-522 device relies on the following six data security layers to protect your data Automatic scheduled backup, Btrfs file system and snapshot, Multi RAID array security, AES hardware folder encryption and network transport encryption, Cloud drive data backup and File system Cluster

“The F5-422’s live hardware transcoding of up to two concurrent 4K video transcoding provides hassle-free and high-quality video playback among various devices including high-definition TVs, digital media players, mobile handsets, and computers in the required format, making it easy to watch your entire multimedia library without having to install a 3rd party player.”

Features of the TerraMaster F5-422 include :

– Intel Apollo Quad-core 1.5GHz CPU, 4GB of RAM (expandable up to 8GB).

– 1x10GbE RJ45 port, blazingly fast speed of 670MB/s reading and 650MB/s writing. Dual 1GbE LAN with failover and Link Aggregation support.

– AES hardware encryption engine encrypts shared folders and network data transmission to keep data from unauthorized access.

– Advanced Btrfs file system offering 71,680 system-wide snapshots and 1,024 snapshots per shared folder; Real-time hardware transcoding of up to two concurrent 4K video streaming.

– Features an aluminum-alloy shell and intelligent temperature control ultra-quiet fan, good in heat dissipation. Support Seagate IHM. Seagate IronWolf NAS HDD/SSD are recommended. Maximum Internal Raw Capacity: 80 TB (16 TB drive x 5).

Source: TM : AnandTech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals