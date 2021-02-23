Upgraded TerraMaster D8 Thunderbolt 3 DAS launches from $1,600



TerraMaster has upgraded their 8 bay direct-attached storage (DAS) in the form of the TerraMaster D8 Thunderbolt 3 DAS, making the new system available to professional creators priced at $1600. Offering professional-grade RAID storage, the latest D8 Thunderbolt 3 model features an upgraded RAID controller capable of delivering faster data transmissions, up to 30% faster when compared to the previous model.

Offering speeds of up to 2100 MB/s in RAID 0 using eight SSDs with the older model offering only 1600 MB/s. The D8 Thunderbolt 3 RAID storage has been specifically designed for professional creators such as video editors, animators, photographers, and others says TerraMaster.

Professional-Grade RAID – The TerraMaster D8 Thunderbolt 3 professional-grade RAID storage leverages the benefits of RAID performance and protection. The upgraded RAID controller delivers high-performance data transmission. Hardware RAID protection of RAID 5 and RAID 6 protects the stored data from the impact of 1 or 2 disk failures, which effectively protects the data – a protective feature crucial for content creators working on video editing and rendering.

Lightning-Fast Storage for Creators – The D8 Thunderbolt 3 comes with a pair of Thunderbolt 3 40 Gb/s connectors that delivers lightning-fast speeds, delivering 2100 MB/s in RAID 0 array mode with 8 SSDs. Under RAID 5, this RAID storage can achieve a speed of up to 1800 MB/s using SSDs, the old model only achieves up to 1100 MB/s. The new D8-331 model delivers faster data transmission to enable creators to access, share, and work on data even faster.

Large-Capacity Storage – For demanding creators in need of large-capacity storage, the D8 Thunderbolt3’s 8-bay storage offers a total storage capacity of up to 144 TB (8x18TB HDDs). Also, users can daisy-chain with other storage devices via Thunderbolt 3. Linking together six D8 Thunderbolt 3 can create an enormous 800 TB storage. Aside from 3.5-inch HDDs, the D8 Thunderbolt 3 also supports 2.5-inch SSDs which come with faster data transmission speeds.

Safe and Portable – The TerraMaster D8 Thunderbolt3 is portable and portable, built to withstand long operations. It is built with a heat-dissipating aluminium casing with two 90 mm temperature-controlled smart fans, keeping it cool and stable at all times. The fans also come with three fan modes: Off which shuts off the fan for silent operation, Auto for temperature-based cooling performance, and Fast for maximum cooling.The sturdy aluminium chassis with double handles makes it easy to move the D8 Thunderbolt 3 to meet the needs of the studio and fieldwork.

For Professional Workspaces – The TerraMaster D8 Thunderbolt3 enables smart workspaces using the Thunderbolt 3 and DisplayPort 1.4 interfaces. It can support multi-displays of up to three monitors or daily-chain up to six Thunderbolt 3-enabled devices to create a smart workspace and maximize productivity.

Source : TerraMaster

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals