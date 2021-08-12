Escape M4 tent opens with a fully retractable canopy

Campo Designs has created an innovative new tent which features a retractable canopy allowing you to open the tent up completely allowing in fresh air, the stars and view. Designed to be used at your favourite beach, words, backyard or festival the Escape M4 tent offers a new way to enjoy the outdoors and is now available to back via Kickstarter. The project has already blasted past its required pledge goal making sure the concept makes the jump into production, with still 28 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $299 or £217 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Escape M4 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Escape M4 canopy tent project checkout the promotional video below.

“Our earliest adopters love the Escape M4 Tent, and now that the word is out, everybody wants to have one! Through crowdfunding, we can make it happen together. With three huge overhead netted ventilation panels, you get unparalleled temperature control, even when the tent is fully closed. “

“Comes with durable, lightweight backpack for easy transport and storage, assembles in under 10 minutes. Retractable canopy allows for easy open and close, maximum privacy changing clothes, or resting after a long day. Our mission is simple, to design essential outdoor gear and inspire all people to create simple, humble memories and bring people back into connection with nature and each other. Campo Designs is a minority woman and veteran-owned company.”

“Campo Designs is an expression of our ambition to include as many people as possible, from all backgrounds, to experience the outdoors and live out adventures independently and together. We are thrilled to announce the launch of our premium and versatile tent, Escape M4, essential for beach days, camping weekends, and festivals.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the canopy tent, jump over to the official Escape M4 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

