Jonsplus BO 100 mini ITX case in black and silver finishes

PC enthusiasts considering building a compact computer system may be interested in a new mini ITX case from Jonsplus called the BO 100. Measuring just 239 x 282 x 233mm (W x H x D) in size and weighing 4.5 kg without any additional hardware installed. The mini ITX case is not only compact but also lightweight and is equipped with a handy carrying handle for easy transportation.

The Jonsplus BO 100 mini ITX case also features a handy pull-out drawer which allows easy access two hardware when building and also to upgrade if necessary at a future date. The case has a clearance of up to 158.5mm for CPU coolers and dual-slot GPUs up to 207mm long, together with space for two 2.5″, and one 3.5″, drives if needed as well as more cooling from an additional 120mm fan or AiO radiator that can be mounted to the rear panel if needed.

“The BO 100 is the latest mini-ITX case from JONSPLUS, a sub-brand of JONSBO dedicated to manufacturing high-quality PC cases. The BO 100 has an impressive sandblasted aluminium exterior, a tempered glass front panel adds further sophistication, allowing you to display any components you’ve installed. Uniquely, the BO 100 features a faux-leather handle, giving the case the appearance of a premium hi-fi component.”

“The BO 100 is a stylish mini-ITX case manufactured from sandblasted aluminium. As a result, it sports a sleek finish, further enhanced by a tempered glass front panel. This front panel is mostly tinted, but there is a window toward the top for viewing components installed inside the BO 100. Hardware installed in the BO 100 is easily accessible. JONSPLUS have integrated a handy pull-out ‘drawer’ mechanism, which lets you slide out the chassis as needed. The sides, base, and rear of the case feature air vents for ventilation and dust filters to keep it clean”

Source : Jonsplus

