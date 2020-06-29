Tenet movie premier delayed until August 12th 2020

Those of you patiently waiting to be able to see the Premier of the new Christopher Nolan movie Tenet, which has already been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Will be disappointed to learn that Warner Bros. Entertainment has pushed back the premier of the Tenet film from July 31st into mid-August. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Tenet will now Premier on August 12th 2020. Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

“Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time,” the company said. “In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release. We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy.”

Source : Hollywood Reporter

