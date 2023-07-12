Adafruit Sensirion SHT41 temperature and humidity sensor

Adafruit has this week announced the launch and availability of its new Sensirion SHT41 temperature and humidity sensor. A fourth generation of I2C temperature and humidity sensors from Sensirion, with an excellent accuracy of ±1.8% typical relative humidity and ±0.2°C typical accuracy.

The Adafruit Sensirion SHT41 Temperature & Humidity Sensor has better accuracy over the full humidity range compared to the SHT40, with a typical accuracy of ±2% over the 0-100% RH range, and a max accuracy of ±3%. It has the same typical accuracy of ±1.8% RH from 25-75% as the SHT40, but is not much more expensive. For the ‘best’ of the SHT4x series, check out the SHT45. A true I2C interface is included for easy interfacing with only two wires, and is 3V or 5V compliant, allowing it to be powered and communicated with using any microcontroller or microcomputer.

Temperature and humidity sensor

The sensor is capable of providing accurate relative humidity measurements with an error margin of up to ±1.8 %RH. Additionally, it can provide temperature measurements with an accuracy of up to ±0.2 °C. The breakout supply voltage is compatible with a range of 3.3 to 5V, and the sensor has an average bare sensor current of 0.4 μA at a measurement rate of 1 Hz.

When idle, the bare sensor current is only 80 nA. Additionally, the sensor supports I2C fast mode plus and CRC checksum for reliable data transmission. Adafruit has written both Arduino and CircuitPython/Python library code for this chip, so you can use it with just about any microcontroller or single-board computer like Raspberry Pi.

The sensor operates within a wide range of 0…100 %RH and -40…125 °C, and is fully functional even in condensing environments. It also features a variable power heater to ensure accurate measurements in challenging conditions. The sensor is NIST traceable, ensuring that it meets the highest calibration standards. It has also been qualified according to JEDEC JESD47 standards.

This technology is developed by Sensirion, a global market leader in sensor technology. The sensor’s I2C address is 0x44, making it easy to integrate into your system. With these features, the sensor is a reliable and accurate choice for your humidity and temperature measurement needs. For more information on purchasing options jump over to the Adafruit online store where the sensor is now available to purchase priced at $5.95.

Source : Adafruit



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals