Ted Lasso S3 trailer released ahead of March 15th premier

Apple has today released a new trailer for its upcoming third season of the hugely popular comedy series Ted Lasso, providing a glimpse at what we can expect from the characters and storyline in Ted Lasso S3. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Ted Lasso season three will continue the storyline laid out by the first two Emmy Award winning series which are now available to watch on Apple TV+.

“In the third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them to finish last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United”.

Ted Lasso S3

“BELIEVE it — the Greyhounds are back! Apple TV+ today released the trailer for the third season of its global phenomenon “Ted Lasso.” Following its history-making, back-to-back Emmy Award wins for its freshman and sophomore seasons, “Ted Lasso,” will premiere around the world with the first episode on Wednesday, March 15, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.”

“. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

Ted Lasso S3 will premier exclusively on the Apple TV+ streaming service next month.

Source : Apple





