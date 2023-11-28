Tecno Spark 20C Android smartphone unveiled

Tecno has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Tecno Spark 20C. The handset comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display that features an HD resolution and it comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.
The device is powered by an octa-core 2.2GHz processor, the exact processor that is used has not been revealed as yet, the handset also comes with a choice of 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.
The new Tecno Spark 20C smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies. On the back of the handset, there is a main 50-megapixel camera that is designed for taking photos and videos, there is also a secondary unspecified camera.
The handset comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 18W fast charging, it comes with Android 13 and Tecno’s custom User Interface (UI), it also has a built-in FM Radio and a 3.5mm audio jack.
The new Tecno Spark 20C smartphone will come in a choice of colors including Mystery White, Gravity Black, and Alpenglow Gold, the exact pricing of this new Android device has not been revealed.
Source GSM Arena
