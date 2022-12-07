Tecno Phantom X2 smartphone unveiled

Tecno has launched some new smartphones, the Tecno Phantom X2 and the Phantom X2 Pro and both handsets come with similar specifications.

The Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 mobile processor and the handset comes with slightly different specifications.

The Tecno Phantom X2 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Both devices come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display which has a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Both devices also come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Phantom X2 is equipped with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. The device comes with a 5160 mah battery and 45W fast charging, it will be available in two colors, Moonlight Silver and Stardust Gray.

The X2 Pro comes with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. This handset comes with a 5160 mAh battery and it features 45W fast charging, It comes in two colors Mars Prange and Stardust Gray.

Source GSM Arena





