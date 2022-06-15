Tecno Camon 19 Series smartphones unveiled

Tecno has launched its latest smartphone, the Tecno Camon 19 Series and there are three handsets in the line-up.

Tecno has revealed some of the specifications on the top model, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, this handset will come with a 64 megapixel camera and a 6.8 inch Full HD+ display.

TECNO, a global premium smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its CAMON 19 series at Rockefeller Center in New York. Designed for young fashionistas, the TECNO CAMON 19 is designed to overcome the traditional challenges associated with photography in nighttime and low-light conditions with style, with such features as a 64MP bright night portrait photography technology and the industry’s slimmest 0.98mm bezel.

Smartphones in the series also feature Samsung’s RGBW color filter sensor technology, which adds a white sub-pixel to the existing universal RGB configurations to enable light intake to be enhanced by 30 percent.

“The TECNO CAMON 19 series is the answer for consumers around the world who are seeking a premium smartphone that combines style and performance with an elevated photographic experience, ” said Jack Guo,

General Manager of TECNO, “We’re very proud to introduce the TECNO CAMON 19 series and continue to reinforce TECNO’s commitment to exploring more possibilities in the fusion of technology, innovation, and design.”

You can find out more information about the new Tecno Camon 19 smartphones over at the Tecno website at the link below.

Source Tecno

