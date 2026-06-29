TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro: Bringing The Disruptive Feature Aimed at E-Readers

TCL’s new NXTPAPER 70 Pro is not trying to compete with traditional Android phones, dominated by chipset wars, camera battles, or unique industrial design. Instead, it delivers a differentiation that is the domain of only TCL: a unique display experience.

Built around a huge 6.9-inch FHD+ 120Hz NXTPAPER matte display, the device uses a layered anti-glare optical structure designed to reduce reflections and eye strain while maintaining full-color output. On paper, this phone carries midrange hardware, but of course, the NXTPAPER 70 Pro is purpose-built and an amazing device for user behavior, offering a great alternative to conventional smartphones.

Its superpower comes from how the device redefines screen interaction. The latest NXTPAPER technology integrates a mode-switching system—With the flip of the NXTPAPER key, users go from Color Paper to Ink Paper to Max Ink—effectively functioning as three devices in one: a standard Android phone, a reading-first matte-display device, and a distraction-minimized monochrome interface.

In the budget Android segment, it sits alongside the Samsung Galaxy A-series and Moto G devices, while challenging their assumption that screen brightness, saturation, and sharpness are the primary value metrics. At the same time, it somewhat overlaps with Kindle-style reading ecosystems by offering paper-like visual behavior without sacrificing full Android functionality, placing it in a unique hybrid category.

Samsung’s A-series competes on ecosystem familiarity and camera consistency, Moto G on affordability and brand recognition, while TCL carves a distinct lane through impressive value and extended reading usability with unmatched comfort.

Across their Primelineup, we can clearly see that TCL is focused on industry–leading display–screens of all sizes. But in the smartphone category, the competitive question is whether user priorities align with speeds and feeds or features that support truly modern usage behavior – dominated by long-form scrolling, reading, and content consumption fatigue.



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