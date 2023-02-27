TCL NXTPAPER 11 Android tablet launched at MWC

TCL has unveiled a new Android tablet at Mobile World Congress, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 and the device comes with a 10.95-inch IPS LCD display that features a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.

The tablet comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60T mobile processor and the device will come with a range of RAM and storage options, these have not been revealed as yet.

The device will feature a microSD card slot for extra storage and it comes with the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 13.

This new Android tablet comes with a single camera on the front and a single camera on the back. This will include an 8-megapixel front camera for taking selfies and video calls and an 8-megapixel rear camera for photos and videos.

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 tablet features an 8000 mAh battery and it comes with 18W wired charging the device will come in a choice of two colors Dark Grey and Digital Lavendar. The handset will retail for €240 euros.

TCL also unveiled another Android tablet, the TCL Tab 11 which comes with an Helio P60T processor and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus a microSD card slot.

This tablet has q 10.95 inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2000 x 1,200 pixels, there is also an 8000 mAh battery and 18W charging. This tablet launches in May and prices start at $180.

Source GSM Arena





