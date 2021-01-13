TCL MoveAudio S600 headphones unveiled

As well as some new smartphone and tablets, TCL also announced their latest wireless headphones at CES 2021, the TCL MoveAudio S600.

The TCL MoveAudio S600 come with Bluetooth 5.0 and they can be used for up to 8 hours of music playback on a single charge and 32 hours of usage when used with the charging case.

The latest addition to the MOVEAUDIO lineup features a strong bass response and precise reproduction for music enthusiasts, while Bluetooth 5.0 provides seamless connectivity between devices without lag or interruptions. Smart wear detection also automatically plays and pauses your music when you put in or take out your earbuds for the ultimate convenience, and Google Fast Pair allows for quick and seamless connections to your device.

Intuitive touch controls are located on each earbud, making it easier to activate ANC, get help with Google Voice Assistant, switch between music and phone calls, and manage playlists. Listeners can enjoy up to 8 hours of music playback on a single charge, and up to 32 hours of battery life when using the charging case.

You can find out more details about the new TCL MoveAudio S600 headphones at the link below, they will go on sale next month for €149.

Source TCL

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals