TCL 10 5G, 10 Pro and 10L smartphones launched in the UK

TCL have announced that they are launching three new Android smartphones in the UK the TCL 10 5G, the TCL 10 Pro and the TCL 10L.

The TCL 10 5G will retail for £399 in the UK, the TCL 10 Pro will retail for £399 and the TCL 10L will retail for £199.

“As one of the world’s leading consumer electronics brands, expanding the TCL brand into the mobile space ensures that we are one of the only global manufacturers that offers a fully integrated ecosystem of smart products in virtually every aspect of your life,” said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings. “This makes it possible for us to provide our customers with a wide range of products capable of working seamlessly together and do so more affordably than everyone else.”

Embodying the company’s mission to “Display Greatness,” each of the TCL 10-Series smartphones takes advantage of TCL’s tightly integrated ecosystem by using TCL-built screens and TCL NXTVISION, a proprietary advanced display and camera visual technology to bring images to life with truer colour, clarity and contrast enhancements in real-time. TCL’s display technology generates cutting-edge colour accuracy so users cannot see a perceivable difference between real life and the images on the screen. The 10 Series also has an SDR to HDR real-time conversion feature, providing HDR-like video enhancement with brighter highlights, darker shadows, increased contrast and amplified colour.

