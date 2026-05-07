Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit Breaks Nürburgring Record

Porsche has once again demonstrated its commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle performance with the Taycan Turbo GT equipped with the Manthey Kit. This high-performance model has set a new lap record for electric executive cars on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, completing the challenging circuit in an impressive 6:55.533 minutes. By integrating advanced aerodynamics, enhanced powertrain features, and innovative suspension systems, Porsche has redefined the capabilities of electric sports cars, setting a new benchmark for innovation and engineering excellence.

Record-Breaking Performance

The Taycan Turbo GT with the Manthey Kit has achieved a remarkable feat, outperforming its predecessor, the Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach Package, by over nine seconds. Additionally, it shaved an impressive 12 seconds off the lap time of the standard Taycan Turbo GT. These achievements underscore the significant performance enhancements introduced by the Manthey Kit, solidifying the Taycan Turbo GT’s position as a leader in the electric executive car segment. This record-breaking performance is a testament to Porsche’s dedication to precision engineering and its ability to deliver exceptional results on the racetrack.

What Makes the Manthey Kit Special?

The Manthey Kit is a comprehensive upgrade package designed to elevate the Taycan Turbo GT’s performance across multiple dimensions. By focusing on aerodynamics, power delivery, handling and braking, the Manthey Kit transforms the Taycan Turbo GT into a formidable contender on the racetrack while maintaining its electric vehicle identity.

Aerodynamics: The Manthey Kit introduces a suite of aerodynamic enhancements that significantly increase downforce, over three times that of the standard model. Key components include a redesigned rear wing, optimized front and rear diffusers, larger air deflectors and carbon aerodiscs. These features not only improve stability and control at high speeds but also allow for adjustable settings to fine-tune downforce based on specific driving conditions.

The Manthey Kit introduces a suite of aerodynamic enhancements that significantly increase downforce, over three times that of the standard model. Key components include a redesigned rear wing, optimized front and rear diffusers, larger air deflectors and carbon aerodiscs. These features not only improve stability and control at high speeds but also allow for adjustable settings to fine-tune downforce based on specific driving conditions. Powertrain Enhancements: The Taycan Turbo GT’s powertrain has been upgraded to deliver an impressive 600 kW of power, with an additional Attack Mode temporarily boosting output to 730 kW. Torque reaches a staggering 1,270 Nm when Launch Control is activated, allowing rapid acceleration and exceptional responsiveness, making it a true powerhouse on the track.

The Taycan Turbo GT’s powertrain has been upgraded to deliver an impressive 600 kW of power, with an additional Attack Mode temporarily boosting output to 730 kW. Torque reaches a staggering 1,270 Nm when Launch Control is activated, allowing rapid acceleration and exceptional responsiveness, making it a true powerhouse on the track. Suspension and Handling: The Manthey Kit includes retuned driving dynamics systems, such as Porsche Active Ride and all-wheel steering, to enhance handling precision. Lightweight 21-inch forged aluminum wheels, paired with optional road-legal track tires, improve grip and cornering capabilities. Wider tires further contribute to enhanced stability and control, making sure confidence-inspiring performance in demanding driving scenarios.

The Manthey Kit includes retuned driving dynamics systems, such as Porsche Active Ride and all-wheel steering, to enhance handling precision. Lightweight 21-inch forged aluminum wheels, paired with optional road-legal track tires, improve grip and cornering capabilities. Wider tires further contribute to enhanced stability and control, making sure confidence-inspiring performance in demanding driving scenarios. Braking System: The braking system has been upgraded with larger brake discs, 440 mm at the front and 410 mm at the rear, paired with high-performance brake pads. This setup ensures consistent and reliable braking performance, even under the intense conditions of high-speed track driving.

The braking system has been upgraded with larger brake discs, 440 mm at the front and 410 mm at the rear, paired with high-performance brake pads. This setup ensures consistent and reliable braking performance, even under the intense conditions of high-speed track driving. Visual Enhancements: The Manthey Kit incorporates exposed carbon fiber elements, including wheel arch vents, side skirts and the rear wing. These components not only enhance the car’s motorsport-inspired aesthetics but also contribute to weight reduction and improved aerodynamic efficiency, further optimizing performance.

Collaboration Behind the Manthey Kit

The development of the Manthey Kit is the result of a close collaboration between Porsche’s Weissach Development Centre and the engineering team at Manthey. This partnership brought together expertise in racetrack engineering and high-performance vehicle development to create a package that optimizes every aspect of the Taycan Turbo GT’s capabilities. The Manthey Kit is a testament to the synergy between Porsche and Manthey, showcasing their shared commitment to innovation and excellence in electric vehicle performance.

Availability for Taycan Turbo GT Owners

Starting in June, the Manthey Kit will be available as a retrofit option for all Taycan Turbo GT models equipped with the Weissach Package. This ensures that current owners can upgrade their vehicles to match the record-breaking performance of the Nürburgring lap car. By offering this upgrade, Porsche provides its customers with the opportunity to experience the innovative advancements and enhanced driving dynamics that the Manthey Kit delivers, further solidifying the Taycan Turbo GT’s appeal as a high-performance electric sports car.

Setting a New Standard in Electric Performance

The Taycan Turbo GT with the Manthey Kit represents a significant milestone in the evolution of electric sports cars. By combining advanced technology with motorsport-inspired engineering, Porsche has demonstrated the immense potential of electric vehicles in high-performance driving. Whether you are looking to dominate the racetrack or elevate your driving experience on the road, the Manthey Kit offers a compelling upgrade that redefines the standards for electric executive cars. This achievement not only highlights Porsche’s engineering prowess but also sets a new precedent for what is possible in the realm of electric mobility.

Source: Porsche



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