Targus EcoSmart luggage made from recycled water bottles

Targus has this month introduced its new range of EcoSmart luggage consisting of expandable travel backpacks made from recyclable water bottles. The Mobile Tech Traveler EcoSmart Backpacks from Targus have been created to provide expandable storage and superior protection to your devices while travelling. The Mobile Tech Traveler design features a 15.6″ extra-large (XL) backpack and rolling backpack, both expanding from 35L up to 40L capacity and is made from 37 water bottles and features two main compartments, including a dedicated laptop compartment with the SafePort Sling Protection System.

Mobile Tech Traveler XL EcoSmart Backpack – $129

Reference (TBB612GL)

Made from 37 water bottles, featuring two main compartments, including a dedicated laptop compartment with the SafePort® Sling Protection System to protect a laptop up to 15.6″ from damaging drops or bounces. It unzips to lay flat for easy loading and unloading, has top-and-side grab handles, ergonomic shoulder straps, a padded, mesh back for ultimate carrying comfort, and a hidden water bottle pocket for added convenience.

Mobile Tech Traveler EcoSmart Luggage Rolling Backpack – $149

Reference (TBR040GL)

A convertible bag with similar features as the XL Backpack, made from 35 water bottles. In addition, it easily transforms from backpack to quiet roller, making it the ideal travel companion for carry-on air travel or overnight trips. Its clamshell design makes it easy to pack and stay organized. It also features top-and-side grab handles and ergonomic shoulder straps for comfortable carrying.

Source : Targus

