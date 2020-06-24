Taopatch is a new wearable nanotech to help you re-balance your body and mind

A new wearable nanotech called Taopatch, has launched via Indiegogo this week to help you rebalance your body and mind. The small wearable patch is capable of improving posture, reducing chronic pain and helping with your emotional and physical well-being say it’s creators. To learn more check out the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are available from $149 or roughly £119 and worldwide deliveries expected to take place during August 2020.

“Taopatch is a wearable device that is applied to specific acupoints on the body. The patch combines light therapy with cutting-edge nanotechnology to provide immediate and long-lasting health benefits. Taopatch uses a mixture of nanotechnology ingredients, specifically nanocrystals called Quantum Dots to facilitate light therapy, similar to low-level laser therapy. Taopatch contains layers of these Quantum Dots, 10,000 times smaller than human hair. “

“These Quantum Dots have the capability of being photosensitive and are activated by infrared wavelengths of light naturally emitted from our body. Taopatch converts infrared energy into specific therapeutic wavelengths of light (it actually glows in the dark).

There are numerous studies on the benefits of light therapy on musculoskeletal disorders. The photons released by Taopatch are similar to the biophotons our nerve cells use to communicate with each other as shown by Dr. Fritz Albert Popp in 1972.

This light is sent into specific acupuncture points on your body, which helps your nervous system “remember” how to naturally communicate with the rest of your body. It also works like a light supplement for your body, your brain and your cells. “

Source : Indiegogo

