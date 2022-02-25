Tang Garden: Seasons is the last expansion for Tang Garden the Zen-like euro game

Tang Garden board game players or those interested in owning the game. Will be interested to know that the latest Kickstarter campaign underway for the Tang Garden: Seasons has already raised over €330,000 thanks to over 4,400 backers with still 20 days remaining. Tang Garden: Seasons is the final expansion in the Tang Garden series and offers a number of different rich scenarios to add to the core game. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $51 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates).

Final Tang Garden expansion : Seasons

” We have crafted different rich scenarios by getting inspiration from the mechanisms you love the most in board games that will completely change the way you create your beautiful garden. In this expansion, you will find new tiles, decorations, panoramas, visitors, boards, and new components that you have never seen before. The roofs of the villages of the Tang Dynasty are the first to notice the slightest temperature changes and the passing of time. The wind blows, raising dry leaves that fly before the snow covers every architecture. After several days the air starts smelling like pollen and gets warmer, the flowers start blooming again, and the sun dries the mud into cracked earth once again.”

If the Tang Garden: Seasons crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Tang Garden: Seasons expansion project view the promotional video below.

“This is our 10th campaign! These six years have really flown by. With each campaign, we have learned something new about being a board game publisher, and with this, we have also faced many risks and challenges, in the past few years. When you back one of our campaigns, you are not pre-ordering a product, you are really helping us make the game happen. This is a feeling we don’t want to lose, but we also understand that a game needs to be fulfilled at the right time.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the expansion, jump over to the official Tang Garden: Seasons crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals