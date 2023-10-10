Tamron 150-500mm F5-6.7 Di III VC VXD A057 for Nikon Z mounts

The Tamron 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD A057 for Nikon Z mount is a remarkable lens that offers a blend of compact size, high image quality, and advanced features. This lens is designed for full-frame Nikon Z-mount cameras and offers a wide zoom range, making it a versatile choice for photographers of all levels.

One of the most striking features of this lens is its compact size. Despite offering a focal length of 500mm on the telephoto end, the lens measures just 212.3mm long with a maximum diameter of 93mm. This compactness is maintained even when extended to the 500mm telephoto end, making it a convenient option for photographers on the go.

The Tamron 150-500mm F/5-6.7 lens is equipped with the VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) high-speed linear motor autofocus mechanism. This advanced feature ensures high speed, high precision, and quietness, making it ideal for shooting both still photos and video in low-noise environments. The lens also features TAMRON’s VC (Vibration Compensation) mechanism, which provides excellent image stabilization and reduces image blur caused by camera shake.

Tamron 150-500mm F5 camera lens

The lens boasts remarkable image quality, thanks to its special lens elements. It features 25 elements in 16 groups, including one XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion), five LD (Low Dispersion), and two Hybrid Aspherical lens elements. These elements work together to control aberrations and deliver exceptional image quality throughout the zoom range.

The Tamron 150-500mm F/5-6.7 lens also offers a telephoto-macro feature for close-range shooting. It has a minimum object distance of 0.6m at the 150mm end and 1.8m at the 500mm telephoto end. This feature, combined with the Nikon Z mount version’s Linear/Non-Linear switch, enhances manual focusing and allows photographers to capture stunning close-up shots.

The lens is compatible with Tamron Lens Utility Software, which allows users to customize their lenses directly from a computer. This feature adds an extra layer of convenience and flexibility for photographers, allowing them to tailor the lens to their specific needs.

The Tamron 150-500mm F/5-6.7 lens is designed to withstand the elements. It features a weatherproof construction, with moisture-resistant features and a special coating on the front lens that repels water and oil. This makes it a reliable choice for outdoor photography in various weather conditions.

Additional features of the lens include a lens hood with a flexible, protective front portion, a FLEX ZOOM LOCK mechanism, and an Arca-Swiss compatible tripod mount. These features enhance the lens’s usability and convenience, making it a well-rounded choice for photographers.

The Tamron 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD A057 for Nikon Z mount will be available from Tamron retailers in the UK and Ireland from November 2023. It is priced at £1249.99 in the UK and €1399.99 in Ireland, offering a balance of high performance and value for money.

The Tamron 150-500mm F/5-6.7 lens for Nikon Z mount is a compact, high-quality lens that offers a range of advanced features. Its VXD autofocus mechanism, VC image stabilization, special lens elements, and weatherproof construction make it a versatile and reliable choice for photographers. Whether you’re shooting close-up shots or capturing images at the telephoto end, this lens delivers exceptional image quality and performance.

Source : Tamron



