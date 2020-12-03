Talos 14-In-1 EDC multitool from $19

Talos is a new multitool offering 14 useful functions in one small pocket sized form factor. Featuring a multi-functional knife, slotted screwdriver, scissors, wire stripper and more the multitool has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 500 backers with still 14 days remaining on its Kickstarter campaign.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $19 or £15, offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Talos multitool Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the Talos multitool project checkout the promotional video below.

“Talos is a hardcore workhorse and the ultimate everyday carry. You can use it to do all sorts of tough jobs, working perfectly and looking good time after time. At the core of Talos are 14 essential tools, from a knife to pliers to scissors, and everything in between along with professional-grade quality, excellent ergonomics and premium features that make it far superior to other multi-tools in its class. A built-in safety-locking design ensures that every tool and knife will be securely locked in position when fully open. An ergonomic 1-press button locks and releases all tools under the toughest conditions.”

“Talos has all the basic tools you need in daily life including: 3-in-1 pliers (long nose pliers, round nose pliers, cutting pliers), multifunction knife, phillips screwdriver, slotted screwdriver(3mm), slotted screwdriver(5mm), scissors, small scraper, wire stripper, threader, can opener, bottle opener, and pocket clip. This compact and lightweight multi-tool works great as an everyday carry.”

Talos is perfect for personal DIY work, home improvement, outdoor sports, survival, camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, and more. For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Talos multitool crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

