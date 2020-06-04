Tag Heuer Connected Golf Edition smartwatch unveiled

Tag Heuer is launching a new version of its Connected smartwatch and this one is designed for golfers, the Tag Heuer Connected Golf Edition.

The Tag Heuer Connected Golf Edition and it comes with a range of features to help golfers get the best out of their game.

“The TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition further solidifies our leadership in the luxury smartwatch segment with a one-of-a kind timepiece thoughtfully crafted to boost the player’s game and stand out on the course. Playing with a TAG Heuer Connected is a true game changer that will give any golfer an immediate competitive edge,” explains Frédéric Arnault. “Marrying form and function in a brand-new way, it offers a smooth, easy-to-use and performance-oriented digital experience not only for golf, but many sports and everyday activities as well. Every detail has been purposefully engineered to help refine the player’s strategy, improve their accuracy and remove the guesswork so they can focus on enjoying the game, without compromising on elegance and style.”

You can find out more information about the new Tag Heuer Connected Golf Edition smartwatch over at Tag Heuer at the link below.

Source Tag Heuer

