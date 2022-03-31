Tag Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solograph watch unveiled

Tag Heuer unveiled a number of new watches at Watches and Wonders 2022, one of them is the new Tag Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solograph.

The new Tag Heuer Aquaracer Solographcomes with a unique movement, it is the company’s first-ever solar-powered watch.

The watch comes with a newly developed TH50-00 caliber and it can be recharged via the sun and also via artificial light.

This versatile wristwatch integrates an innovative movement with a solar module named Solargraph. There is no need to change the watch’s battery; it recharges with the sun or artificial light. The TH50-00 movement needs only two minutes in full sunlight to keep the watch running for a whole day.

The particular dial of the timepiece is partially transparent, allowing the movement to be charged by sun rays. Based on a new movement, Calibre TH50-00, the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph will benefit from an extended international warranty of up to five years.

The sun will power the movement of this watch and lightens the Super-LumiNova® elements of the timepiece. Indeed, the bezel – made of a blend of carbon and green Super-LumiNova®, dial, and hands all feature Super-LumiNova® allowing the watch to feature outstanding legibility at nightfall, with a truly unique effect.

You can find out more details about the new Tag Heuer Aquaracer Solograph over at the Tag Heuer website at the link below.

Source Tag Heuer

